Watch funny footage of slips and mishaps in gardens across the UK in a brand new episode.

Shots! TV ’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of funny and shocking, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode, we watch epic fails and hilarious falls in gardens all over the UK.

We’ll see a man falling through a trampoline and into a pool of water, a gardener accidentally smashing through his neighbour's fence while mowing the lawn and a dad landing on his back during a snowball fight. Watch the full episode for more hilarious garden mishaps.

CCTV footage shows the moment a man falls through a trampoline and lands on his belly in about two feet of water underneath. The man was jumping on the trampoline at his home in Buckinghamshire and trying to persuade his pet dog to join him.

He can be seen bouncing on the 15-year-old trampoline, before the fabric tears open, sending him plunging through. The man was not hurt, but did get drenched. His mum said no one could watch the CCTV without belly laughing.

In the episode, we watch the moment a gardener fell through his neighbour's fence while trying to mow the lawn. After falling into the fence, he got back up and continued to mow the lawn like nothing had happened.

The moment was caught by a neighbour's CCTV camera in Gloucestershire. The neighbour said he checked the man was alright, and that they both found it very funny. He added that the man got someone to come out and fix the fence.

Watch the full episode for more hilarious garden mishaps, including a dad landing on his back during a snowball fight.