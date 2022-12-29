The lead-up to Christmas always seems to drag on for an age but then the big day is all over before you know it. With Christmas 2022 now firmly in the rear-view mirror, it’s also time to wave goodbye to the McDonald’s Festive Menu .

The fast food giant pulled out all the stops this year, with the Big Tasty making a temporary comeback after being axed from stores earlier this year. The popular Chicken Legend burger also left the menu in 2022 for the first time since 2007, but fans of the treat were able to soothe their sorrows with the new McCrispy burger .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further festive offerings included the return of Cheese Melt Dippers with festive dip, this time available in a Sharebox, along with the Celebrations McFlurry and the Festive Pie . Unfortunately all good things must come to an end and your last chance to snap up items from the McDonald’s Festive Menu will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Full list of McDonald’s menu items that will leave stores on January 3

Most Popular

Big Tasty - £5.29 on its own or £6.89 as a meal

Big Tasty with bacon - £5.89 on its own or £7.49 as a meal

Cheese Melt Dippers - £2.29

Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox - £5.99

Celebrations McFlurry - £1.79

Festive Pie - £1.29

What’s new at McDonald’s for 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald’s is yet to unveil any new items set to hit stores in 2023, apart from the double McPlant burger - great news for vegan and vegetarian fans of the chain. The double McPlant will cost £4.89 and £6.49 as part of a meal, but prices may vary depending on location.