Compact, quiet, and low-energy - Russell Hobbs's fan heater is perfect for keeping you warm in the autumn | Amazon

If you’re looking for a low-cost way to stay warm without cranking up the central heating, this Russell Hobbs fan heater is a smart buy at under £30

Fan heaters can be great for providing a lot of warmth in a small space. If you're struggling with the idea of putting the central heating on, they're a great way to give you some comfort without firing up the boiler.

Modern, compact fan heaters do cost money to run, but putting one on a low setting and running it for short stints to warm the space around you will be far more economical than heating every room in the house.

It can be a good investment, then, to shorten the time you rely on your radiators and to keep you at a comfortable temperature as the autumn weather starts to set in.

There are five modes, and a digital display to help you get the temperature just right | Amazon

This Russell Hobbs space heater is one of the best bargains we've seen, because not only is it really compact and requires a small amount of energy to run, it's got a 28% saving right now - so it's ideal for the autumn stop-gap.

Priced at £28.49, instead of the usual £39.99, it's available in two colours on a limited-time deal on Amazon.

And because it has a remote control, you can set it up on a timer without moving a muscle, and just get it to run in short bursts, warming your room as it quietly oscillates away.

We don't know how long this deal will last for, or how many Russell Hobbs has in stock, but it's a great deal and could be a perfect companion for someone who is worried about the cost of heating their house at this time of year.

