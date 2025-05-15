Motoring must-haves are now much cheaper on Amazon | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether it’s for safety, convenience or emergency prep, these Amazon car tech deals offer serious value – and every item is highly rated.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking to upgrade your car without splashing out on a new motor? From emergency essentials to safety tech and smart tools, Amazon has some serious deals on car gadgets this week – with up to 50% off top-rated items.

We’ve picked out the best-value car tech available right now, including jump starters, tyre inflators, dash cams and anti-theft gear. Each one is highly rated, practical, and available with free returns.

1. WOLFBOX 4000A Jump Starter with 65W USB-C Charging

The WOLFBOX 4000A can jump-start large engines and doubles as a 65W fast-charging power bank | Amazon

This powerful 24000mAh battery pack is built for emergencies – delivering enough boost to jump-start diesel and petrol vehicles up to 10L.

With two quick-charge ports, including 65W USB-C, it also works as a handy power bank. You’ll get a bright LED flashlight with multiple modes (including SOS), and the large HD display keeps you informed of battery status.

Rated to operate in extreme cold or heat, it’s a glovebox essential for frequent drivers, campers or anyone who doesn’t want to be stranded.

2. Ring RTC6000 Cordless Tyre Inflator

Cordless, quick and compact – the Ring RTC6000 is ideal for drivers without home access to an air pump | Amazon

No garage? No problem. The Ring RTC6000 is a cordless, rechargeable tyre inflator that works on cars, bikes, scooters and sports gear. It inflates a standard car tyre in around two minutes and features a bright digital screen, auto stop function, built-in light, and a USB power bank.

With its carry case and accessories included, it’s ideal for everyday use and holiday travel alike. It’s one of the top-rated inflators on Amazon and often recommended by motoring pros as an all-round reliable tool.

3. Ssontong 1080P Dash Cam with 64GB Card

This 1080P dash cam includes night vision and comes ready to go with a 64GB card | Amazon

This compact front-facing dash cam captures 1080P HD video and includes night vision, motion detection, loop recording, and G-sensor emergency locking – all for under £30. It even comes pre-loaded with a 64GB memory card, so you can use it straight from the box.

The three-inch IPS screen is easy to view and install, and its wide 170° lens helps cover the road in front clearly. It’s a great choice for budget-conscious drivers looking to boost security and peace of mind.

4. TOPDON CarPal Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner

Diagnose problems and clear fault codes right from your phone with this smart Bluetooth scanner | Amazon

Stop guessing what that warning light means. The TOPDON CarPal is a Bluetooth diagnostic tool that connects to your smartphone to read error codes and run health checks. It supports most major car brands and provides access to key maintenance resets like oil, TPMS, and battery monitoring.

Ideal for multi-car households, it even includes smog testing and live performance data tracking. The app is beginner-friendly, and the device is one of the most accessible OBD2 tools available at this price point.

5. Stoplock Original Steering Wheel Lock

A tried-and-tested visual and physical theft deterrent from one of the most trusted names | Amazon

Simple, effective and highly visible, the Stoplock Original remains one of the UK’s best-loved anti-theft devices. It locks in seconds and fits most steering wheels, with a flashing LED for added deterrent value. Its 10,000 key combinations and heavy-duty metal construction make it far more secure than cheap alternatives.

With vehicle theft on the rise, a reliable steering lock is still one of the smartest car security investments you can make – and it doesn’t rely on an app or battery.

Looking beyond Amazon?

These trusted names also offer great value on car tech, accessories and tools:

All prices and discounts were correct at the time of writing, but may change. Products may sell out or be replaced by similar models.