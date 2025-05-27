Get 75% off the Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Hair Straightener now just £29.99 limited time only | Amazon

These ghd inspired Remington Hair Straighteners are now on sale but for a limited time only.

Looking for smooth salon-worthy hair without having to visit the salon? The ghd inspired Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Hair Straightener now £29.99 may be the secret to beautifully styled hair at a super affordable price.

Amazon has an amazing deal with 75% off the originally priced £119.99 hair straighteners. This isn’t your average hair straightener. The Remington Keratin Protect is packed with intelligent features designed to give you sleek, shiny, and healthy-looking hair every time.

Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Hair Straightener now £29.99 | Amazon

It features built-in heat sensors that detect the moisture level of your hair and automatically adjust the temperature. This helps prevent unnecessary heat damage, ensuring your locks stay strong and smooth.

The ceramic plates are infused with Keratin and Almond oil, which are released with every glide. Keratin helps reinforce hair structure, while almond oil adds natural shine and softness, giving you that just-left-the-salon finish.

The Remington straightener heats up in just 15 seconds, making it ideal for busy mornings. With five different heat settings up to 230°C, it’s perfect for all hair types from fine and fragile to thick and curly.

If you’ve always wanted a pair of ghd straighteners, which cost from £138.95 - but were put off by the hefty price, the Remington Keratin Protect offers premium performance without the premium price. Users rave about its smooth glide, long-lasting results, and intelligent protection all for a fraction of the cost.

Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Hair Straightener now £29.99 | Amazon

One customer gave a five star review and wrote: “Very good straightener. Heats up quickly, does not damage hair and you can make curls. Good price, does not take up much space. I recommend.” Another explained: “I've never had Remington straighteners before but there were a bargain.”

With a massive discount, this is one of the best hair styling deals on the market right now. Whether you’re upgrading your current straightener or shopping for a gift, the Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Hair Straightener is a total steal at £29.99.

But that’s not all you can also get the Remington Ionic Hair Dryer with Keratin and Almond Oil, Ceramic Straighteners Bundle Set for £139.63 rrp £189.98 that's a huge saving of 27%. So if you are looking for straighteners and a hairdryer to make your hairstyling easier now's the time to snap up these fantastic deals. Your hair will thank you for it.

Remington Ionic Hair Dryer with Keratin and Almond Oil, Ceramic Straighteners Bundle Set for £139.63 | Amazon

