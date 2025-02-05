Our consumer writer chooses his ideal £15 Morrisons Dine in Valentine's meal deal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
I'm sitting here, salivating. And it's all in the name of consumer journalism.
I can't resist the new offer at Morrisons - lining myself up a Valentine's feast to lovingly prepare for my long-suffering wife.
Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year, and I can't think of anything worse than eating out. We've both concluded that all our local restaurants will be booked up, busy, expensive, and full of canoodling couples. We're a bit beyond all that.
However, the thought of a romantic night in, cuddled up with our two dogs, with a meal on the table, and an Amazon Prime box set ready to binge on really does push our buttons.
But what should we choose? The Morrisons Valentine’s Dine-In page is a sight for sore eyes, and it's making me really hungry.
What would you choose?
Starter: Morrisons The Best Valentine's Tear & Share Camembert Wreath
Main: Morrisons The Best Valentine's 2 Rump Steaks With Pink Peppercorn Butter
Side: Morrisons The Best Valentine's Cauliflower Cheese
Dessert: Morrisons The Best Valentine's 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes
As long as you have a More Card, you pick from one of a selection of starters, mains, sides, desserts, and drinks; add them to your basket, and then checkout. They're delivered to your door in time for your quiet night at home.
Let's start with the starters. The wife's allergic to shellfish, so regrettably we can't go for the Scallop and King Prawn Gratins, or the King Prawn Cocktails in Bloody Mary Sauce, but I am rather tempted by the Tear and Share Camembert Wreath.
I've decided against the Soft Set Scotch Eggs and I don't understand Bao Buns, so it's either the Camembert or the Goat’s Cheese and Onion Chutney Tarts. I know my missus well enough to choose the Camembert Wreath. She'll love that.
On to the main. I've had to drag myself away from the Shorthorn Pulled Beef En Croute, and the Slow Cooked Duck Legs in Hoisin Sauce almost had me, but once I'd spotted the two rump steaks, I just couldn't resist. They even come with heart-shaped peppercorn butter. I can smell the matrimonial Brownie points already.
There's also a bewildering choice of sides. Triple-cooked chips seem the obvious choice with steak, but baby baked potatoes might be a winner. Or there's an incredible-looking Parmesan and Truffle Mash.
Then I spotted the Cauliflower Cheese. I'm not a huge fan of this dreary concoction, but I know Mrs B is, so I'm having that. We can pretend to have a night off the carbs for once. It'll help us leave room for...
Dessert! Now you're talking. There are six desserts to choose from and this might be my toughest challenge yet. The wife loves a sticky toffee pudding, but I'm not keen. And Vegan Tiramisu really doesn't float my boat.
I've been flirting with profiteroles, but I'm now facing the agonising choice of Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes or Heritage Raspberry Panna Cotta. I think it's got to be the cheesecake.
And then we need something to wash it down with. There are 14 options here. Sigh.
It's Valentine's Day, so I guess it's got to be wine. As partial as I am to Peroni, a four-pack of lager doesn't quite feel like it'll fit the mood, so I'm being drawn to a fizz.
That said, I'm briefly tempted by the Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, because we both love a decent red wine, but there's just something special about popping a cork.
So the "Morrisons The Best Prosecco" is going in my basket. Of course, there are plenty of non-alcoholic options, but where's the fun in that?
I actually can't believe how much you get for the money with this Morrisons deal. Those two steaks alone would cost a tenner if bought separately, and the Prosecco is normally £8 per bottle.
Add in the dessert, the side, and the starter and my romantic meal for two should have set me back £30.
It's basically half-price then. And, let's face it, it's probably about a fifth of what we'd spend in a restaurant.
And you can't binge-watch Clarkson's Farm in a restaurant.