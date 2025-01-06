Sneaky way to get free audiobooks using an Amazon promotion

Audiobooks are a great way to enjoy content while on the move | Marko Ristic/Adobe

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This deal can get you up to three audiobooks as well as free music and podcasts - but it expires soon

Audiobooks are becoming increasingly popular, because it's a great way to cosy up with a good read while you're doing other things.

You might be driving a car, cooking a meal, or just watching the world go by on a train journey, and the narrator will read the story to you.

They can be a bit expensive, though. A new release can cost in excess of £20, and some of the top autobiographies and novels can be at least £10, often more.

Subscription services are a really good way to buy these books, and there are usually some good savings to be made, but you're still looking at more than £10 per month in some cases.

Audible has the UK's biggest selection of audiobooks - and it's included in the free trial | Amazon

Happily, though, we've spotted a really interesting deal that gets you free access to Audible for three months. And you get one free book per month as part of the trial.

It's a promotion being run by Amazon at the moment, offering three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. We've seen this trial before but, usefully, it now includes Audible.

The Amazon Music Unlimited trial is a pretty good deal in the first place. Unlike Spotify Premium, which has a similar number of songs, Amazon's music system has true high-quality audio. It's classed as "Ultra HD" with "spatial audio", and it's far superior in terms of streaming quality than the "very high" standard HD setting on Spotify.

Choose up to three audiobooks as part of the trial | Adobe

Bundle in the free Audible trial, and this feels like three months of great value. You'll get three months of the full unlimited service, including Audible, and you won't have to pay a penny until the trial expires.

When the trial does come to an end, if you choose to continue the subscription, Amazon is slightly cheaper than Spotify. Spotify's premium service costs £11.99 per month, Amazon's costs £10.99 per month. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, which most people in the country are, let's face it, you'd get the subscription for £9.99. If you don't want to keep paying, just cancel any time.

The only bad news is the free Amazon Music Unlimited trial offer expires soon. You've got to sign up before Friday, January 10.

There really is nothing to lose.