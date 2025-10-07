Scarborough ABC's Logan Miah celebrates his win against Pincher Smith, Miah was named as the Best Boxer of the Night at the annual Scarborough ABC show. Photo by Wandering Photography

Scarborough ABC boxers kicked off their 2025-26 season in style at the annual boxing show at the Scarborough Cricket Club, which was kindly sponsored by Orbit Global Solutions and held in front of an enthusiastic, supportive home crowd.

The first Scarborough boxer to step into the ring was Frankie Kneeshaw who challenged Doncaster boxer Liam Wright for the vacant 52kg junior Yorkshire Belt.

Contested over three extremely close fought, skillful rounds where both young men demonstrated a high level of courage as they exchanged blows during an extremely close-fought bout.

There was little surprise when the result was announced that it was a narrow split decision in favour of the visiting boxer.

Scarborough ABC boxer Spencer Taylor (red vest) in action. Photo by Wandering Photography

The next Scarborough boxer into the ring was Spencer Taylor who faced Northallerton’s Eryk Hajduk.

From the off, Taylor was forced to make use of his height and reach advantages against a strong, front-footed, southpaw opponent.

Taylor appeared to settle into a rhythm as he began to score effectively behind his lead jab against an advancing, determined, Hajduk.

Each round proved to be extremely close with little to separate either fighter other than perhaps the tidier work produced by the Scarborough boxer.

Scarborough ABC's Harry Ingle, red vest, in action at the show. Photo by Wandering Photography

Again the judges were called into action and again it was a nervous wait for both corners, before finally a decision was made and a close-fought points decision went the way of a jubilant Taylor.

Scarborough’s Logan Miah then took on the tough Pincher Smith from Highfields ABC, Doncaster.

From the first bell both boxers set about their work in a determined fashion, letting heavy, meaningful head and body shots go, but with Miah demonstrating the better defence as he managed to block blows with his arms or gloves.

Into the second round it appeared that both were looking to maintain a high work-rate as fierce exchanges took place, however it was heavy body shots thrown by Miah that appeared to be having an effect on a brave opponent, who dug deep enough to see the round out.

Scarborough's Harry Sheader, red vest, in action. Photo by Wandering Photography

Unfortunately, the one-minute break did little to assist the Doncaster boxer as Miah was quick off his stool going into the final round, where he was immediately again on the attack, targeting the body of Smith.

After a sustained attack with little coming back, the referee stepped in and stopped proceedings in order to save Smith, before Miah’s hand was then raised in victory.

Scarborough ABC boxer Nico Dale was next in action against Priory ABC boxer Frankie Hatton, having previously boxed each before, when Dale took a points victory, both young men started cautiously as they both looked to claim the centre of the ring.

As the opening session progressed it appeared that despite Dale managing to land cleanly from long range, it was the visiting boxer who seemed to be the busier, scoring with good combination shots.

This pattern continued over the following two rounds where despite the best efforts of Dale, it was Hatton who appeared to edge proceedings before he was awarded a unanimous points decision.

The baton was then handed over to Scarborough’s debutant James Rogers, who entered the ring to great applause, only to find tough Leeds boxer Finlay Wright waiting in the opposite corner.

With the opening bell still ringing, both men straight away met in the centre of the ring where searching jabs were immediately exchanged.

It quickly became evident that Rogers possessed the better jab as he landed with a shot that would prove an effective blow throughout the bout.

However, despite being out-reached and out-jabbed, Wright tried to pin Rogers against the ropes in order to hurt his man. Fortunately, Rogers demonstrated sound footwork and was able to turn his opponent before then again landing cleanly with his own combinations.

The cleaner, more effective point-scoring of Rogers secured a well-deserved points victory.

Danny Kelwick was the next Scarborough boxer into the ring to face skillful Middlesbrough southpaw Javid Houssini (Wellington BC).

From the first bell it soon became obvious that the crowd would be entertained by two experienced, skillful, champion boxers as they both looked to unlock each other's defences.

However, it was Houssini who appeared to be causing the Scarborough boxer problems with his southpaw stance and accurate jab. Despite his best efforts, it appeared that Kelwick was initially struggling to penetrate the Cleveland boxers defence during the opening session.

Into the second and a change of tactics saw the Scarborough boxer making better use of his footwork to land on a more regular basis, particularly with his right hand.

For the final round both young men were on their feet early and straight into action, seemingly suspecting that the result depended on this round, quality shots were exchanged at a furious rate for the duration of the round, much to the delight and appreciation of the crowd.

When the final bell sounded both boxers had a nervous wait until yet another narrow points decision was announced in favour of Houssini.

The next Scarborough boxer to step into the ring to great applause was Harry Sheader, facing another former opponent in Barnsley Star’s Raphael Mubika.

As the first round commenced, Mubika was straight away on the attack throwing meaningful, heavy blows in the direction of an evasive Sheader, who in turn demonstrated some excellent counter punching in order to try and impress the judges, as he landed what appeared to be the cleaner scoring blows.

Moving into the second round and with the crowd cheering him on, Sheader briefly appeared to change tactics and took the fight to Mubika who willingly accepted the opportunity to exchange blows. To his credit, Sheader realised such tactics were not working and was able to adapt to his original plan of making his opponent miss and counter punching his way through to the bell.

Sheader demonstrated a high level of technical boxing to see out the final round against a frustrated Mubika.

Consequently, when the judges decision was announced it was the Scarborough boxer who was awarded a split decision points victory.

The final SABC boxer to entertain the crowd was the popular Harry Ingle who was matched against another Middlesbrough-based boxer in the fleet-footed, skilful, Brinkley Lee.

For the first two rounds, despite Ingle’s efforts to close the ring down, the Teessider demonstrated excellent footwork to evade the advancing Ingle and land fast, long-range, scoring blows, as he moved around the perimeter of the ring.

However, going into the last round and with an enthusiastic home crowd firmly behind him a determined Ingle was on the front foot looking to force the stoppage he knew was required in order to win the bout.

As such there was little surprise when there was a huge roar from the crowd when Ingle landed a heavy right hand that appeared to stun Lee, as the home fighter finally managed to trap his opponent on the ropes before unloading some heavy combination shots.

Lee appeared to bite down on his gumshield as he covered up to weather the storm. With his head clearing, Lee managed to get away from Ingle to see out the final round on the backfoot before being awarded a points victory.

Brave Westway ABC boxers, Preston Hirstle and Cameron Stone, put in good displays of boxing despite both losing on points, a number of the boxing fraternity present, stating Stone was possibly involved in the bout of the night against Bailey Jackson (Empire SOB).

The Best Boxer of the Night went to Logan Miah, the standout boxer of the tournament.