​Carol Bickerdike and Rosie Allan Lees net Bridlington LTC Ladies Doubles crown

Bridlington LTC Ladies Doubles finalists, from left Carolien Lino, Rosie Allan Lees, Davina Allan Lees and Carol Bickerdike.

Carol Bickerdike and Rosie Allan Lees beat Carolien Lino and Davina Allan Lees 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

In a terrific match, Carol and Rosie, with their slice game won the first set.

A brilliant comeback by Carolien and Davina to take the second set in a tiebreak, Carolien dominant with her outstanding forehand drives. Davina's lobs were brilliant in a second set which could have gone to either pair.

Men's Doubles finalists, from left, are Jason Paddon, Joe Reynolds, Joel Rollinson and Juan Carlos Lino.

The final set looked as if Carolien and Davina had wore Carol and Rosie down and they were heading for the title, but this was not the case as the latter fought back to win the set and the match 6-4 in a brilliant match which received a round of applause from the crowd.

In the Men's Doubles final, a brilliant first set which was nip and tuck all the way between favourites Juan Carlos Lino and Joel Rollinson didn’t have it all their own way.

They eventually won the first set 12-10 in a tiebreak, in an outstanding set Joe Reynolds and Jason Paddon played some brilliant tennis and pushed the number one seeds all the way.

Like in so many matches you see after a close first set, the second set was a easier set for Rollinson and Carlos who won 6-0.

It looked like the loss of the first set affected Reynolds and Paddon’s form and they didn’t manage to maintain their form in the second set.