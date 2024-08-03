Alfie Wood and Gihan Koralage shine in Scarborough CC’s thrilling victory against Easingwold
After enduring a week of upheaval following the sudden departures of Prince Bedi and Matty Turnbull, who has returned to Malton, plus the absence of skipper Ben Gill for this important YPLN encounter, the team summoned up all their togetherness to win by two wickets in a North Marine Road nail-biter, writes Simon Dobson.
Easingwold batted first on a glorious sunny afternoon and at 153-2 with Rob Taylor playing superbly for 83, they were in total control.
But the introduction of spin duo Clarke Doughney and Alfie Wood, who was promoted from the second team, changed the momentum of the innings.
Backed up by some sharp outfielding and three catches in the deep by Rob Pinder, off-spinner Wood picked up 3-43 and Doughney 3-52 as the visitors fell away to 227-8.
Pinder (40) started well but at 116-5 the game appeared to be drifting away but Gihan Koralage had other ideas, showing immense poise and concentration to rescue his side.
Backed up by useful contributions from Dan Artley (14) and Muhammad Ayub (17) the team reached 194-8 with Koralage passing his half century.
Wood joined the popular Sri Lankan and the pair rotated the strike well with the more experienced Koralage showing immense faith in his younger partner as they edged closer to their target.
Wood made an unbeaten 19 and Koralage a sensational 78 not out, from 99 balls, which included seven fours and one six, to secure the full 10 points with just two balls to spare.
Scarborough’s second team’s trip to Cottingham ended in a low scoring defeat as they were rattled out for just 94 as Manik Dhiman claimed 4-26 and Abdus Samad took 3-25.
Dhiman opened up with 25 and with the score 34-0, the hosts appeared to be set for an easy win.
But the in-form Ben Squires had other ideas and the young all-rounder claimed 5-22 from 10.1 overs, and in tandem with Brad Milburn (3-40), had Cottingham sweating before edging home by two wickets.