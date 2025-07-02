Connor Stephenson, bowling for Flixton, was on top form with bat and ball in their Evening League win at rivals Scalby. Photo by Simon Dobson

Wykeham worked hard for a five-wicket home win against lowly Cloughton to remain top of AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A.

Joel Ramm struck 38no and Sean Exley 37 as the visitors posted 129-6.

Opener Peer Lisdba smacked 47 in 31 balls before the hosts slipped to 99-5, but Will Ward (22no) and Harry Hutchinson (15no) guided Wykeham to a winning 131-5 with seven balls to spare.

Harry Walmsley and Connor Stephenson put in great all-round displays as second-placed Flixton held on for a 14-run win at promotion rivals Scalby.

Jack Pinder's 33 failed to save Staxton from a home loss against Seamer. Photo by Simon Dobson

Rob Middlewood (40) and Stephenson (28) shared an opening stand of 73, and after both departed Walmsley smashed four sixes and six fours in an unbeaten 63 in just 38 balls as the visitors made 154-2.

In reply, Joe Davies hit 41, Lachlan Cooke 30 and Gregor Fraser as Scalby made it to 119-3, but they then slumped to 140-9 thanks to top bowling from Stephenson (4-36) and Walmsley (2-14).

Third-placed Ebberston are three points behind Flixton after Matthew Kings took a stunning 5-27 in their 13-run win at home to strugglers Ganton.

Isaac Hatton snapped up 3-38 and Kingsley Gray 2-28 as the hosts made 132-5, opener Ben Lockey’s 53 making sure that Ebberston made a respectable total.

Opener Rob Middlewood struck a vital 40 as Flixton won by 14 runs at Scalby. Photo by Charlie Hopper

At 80-2, thanks to 45 from Rob Bradley, Ganton looked to be in contention to chase the score down, but Kings helped skittle Ganton for 119 – losing their final four wickets for three runs.

Austin Thompson bagged a superb 5-13 as Seamer moved away from the drop-zone with a 29-run success at rivals Staxton.

The home bowling attack was on outstanding form, Kyle Outhart the star man with 4-21 with fine support from Tom Ward (3-14) and Linden Gray (3-40) as Seamer were dismissed for 123, Tony Jones top-scoring with 27.

Thompson’s five-wicket haul, allied to Jones’ 3-27, sent Staxton crashing to 94 all out, Jack Pinder top-scoring with 33.

Snainton’s Division B promotion push was dealt another blow by a shock two-run loss at relegation battlers Flixton B, despite a superb century by opener Luke Smith.

Despite 25 from Charlie Colley Flixton struggled early on until Jack Walmsley hammered 86 not out from just 44 deliveries, including seven sixes and six fours, supported by Taylor Plant’s 28 as they racked up 182-5, Ben Norman taking 3-48.

Opener Smith, who smacked an excellent 103 in just 67 balls, including 11 fours and a six, and Michael Kipling (46) put on a massive 139 runs for the second wicket, but after their dismissals Snainton fell agonisingly short on 180-4, Harry Edwards taking an outstanding 4-49 to help Flixton hang on for the win.

Ebberston B pulled away from the relegation zone with an eight-wicket success at fellow strugglers Forge Valley.

Openers Charlie Ionascu (44) and John Flinton (29) got Valley off to a solid start, but they then lost wickets at regular intervals to post 126-5.

Rory Bevin’s impressive 66no in just 42 balls, including four sixes and seven fours, steered Ebberston to a winning 131-2 in just 10.3 overs, fellow opener Jack Garritty hitting 37.

Seamer B and Ravenscar earned wins against Scarborough Rugby Club and Snainton B respectively to move into joint-top spot on 16 points.

Openers Darrol Lewis and Callum Metcalf put on a brilliant 145 to give Seamer B a flying start, Lewis rolling back the years for his superb 92 in just 44 deliveries, including 18 fours and two sixes, while Metcalf struck 10 fours and a six in his 35-ball 52. Brett Canham snapped up 3-39 for Scarborough Rugby Club as Seamer reached 186-8.

Canham top-scored with 38 as the visitors limped to 107-7, as Robbie Palmer-Jenkinson took 3-14 as Seamer earned a 79-run win.

Ravenscar eased to a 50-run on the road at lowly Snainton B.

All-rounder Josh Harvey crashed an excellent 74 not out in just 29 balls to steer Flamborough to a six-wicket win at Scalby B.

Boro were in deep trouble at 10-4 until Harvey, who struck 11 fours and three sixes, and Mark Purvis (25no) came to the crease, the duo sharing an undefeated fifth-wicket partnership of 102 despite 2-26 by Charlie Geall and 2-28 by Jake Wadlow.

Scalby had posted 111-3, Adie Hollingsworth hitting 28no and Wadlow 27.

Muston stay in promotion contention after their 82-run win at home to Wykeham B.