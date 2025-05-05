Archie Hammond & Taryn Moses sparkle in Scarborough CC home win
Visiting skipper Sam Wilson won the toss and chose to bat first, this soon backfired as opener Mitchell James was clean-bowled by Daniel O’Connor for a six-ball duck.
Wilson (32) and Abdus Samad (21) shared a 56-run stand, but Tom Denton dismissed the latter, and then Archie Hammond claimed the wickets of Wilson and Matt La Touche (4) saw them slip to 72-4.
Hammond snapped up another wickets and Hesanda Abayakoon bagged his first as Cottingham slumped to 112-7, Harry White’s 28 helped the visitors rally to reach 162 all out in 46.1 overs.
Hammond finished with 4-26 in 10 overs and O’Connor 3-9 in 7.1 overs.
Muhammad Khan proved to be the chief tormentor of the Scarborough batsmen, the Cottingham bowler ending up with impressive figures of 4-31 in 13 overs, but the rest of the away bowlers failed to offer much support as Scarborough’s batsmen worked well to secure the victory.
Number six batsman Taryn Moses steered the hosts to victory with an undefeated 54 from just 43 balls, after fine knocks from Ben Squires (27), Dan Artley (26) and Rob Pinder (19).
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premiership 2 Flixton suffered a heavy 146-run defeat at home to Stamford Bridge, writes John Boddy.
The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision which proved correct as Martyn Woodliffe (123), Chris Wood (102) and Liam Easton (35) posted a hefty 319-5 from their 50 overs.
The Flixton reply began well with openers Will Hutchinson (27) and Richard Malthouse (49) putting on 59 for the first wicket but once again wickets fell in quick succession.
Marley Ward (28) and Ed Hopper (19) showed brief resistance but the innings finished well short at 173 all out from 42.2 overs.
Wood, 4-18, and Kevin Murphy, 3-37, were the main contributors to the home downfall.
This coming Saturday Flixton are again at home to Woodhouse Grange 2nds.