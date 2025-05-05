Archie Hammond & Taryn Moses sparkle in Scarborough CC home win

Dan Artley takes a superb catch off the bowling of Archie Hammond. Photo by Simon Dobson

​Scarborough Cricket Club bounced back from their opening-day Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East defeat to secure a five-wicket victory against Cottingham on Saturday at North Marine Road.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting skipper Sam Wilson won the toss and chose to bat first, this soon backfired as opener Mitchell James was clean-bowled by Daniel O’Connor for a six-ball duck.

Wilson (32) and Abdus Samad (21) shared a 56-run stand, but Tom Denton dismissed the latter, and then Archie Hammond claimed the wickets of Wilson and Matt La Touche (4) saw them slip to 72-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hammond snapped up another wickets and Hesanda Abayakoon bagged his first as Cottingham slumped to 112-7, Harry White’s 28 helped the visitors rally to reach 162 all out in 46.1 overs.

Daniel O'Connor claimed 3-9 as Scarborough CC 2nds won at home to Cottingham. Photo by Simon Dobson

Hammond finished with 4-26 in 10 overs and O’Connor 3-9 in 7.1 overs.

Muhammad Khan proved to be the chief tormentor of the Scarborough batsmen, the Cottingham bowler ending up with impressive figures of 4-31 in 13 overs, but the rest of the away bowlers failed to offer much support as Scarborough’s batsmen worked well to secure the victory.

Number six batsman Taryn Moses steered the hosts to victory with an undefeated 54 from just 43 balls, after fine knocks from Ben Squires (27), Dan Artley (26) and Rob Pinder (19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premiership 2 Flixton suffered a heavy 146-run defeat at home to Stamford Bridge, writes John Boddy.

Scarborough CC 2nds in action at home to Cottingham. Photo by Simon Dobson

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision which proved correct as Martyn Woodliffe (123), Chris Wood (102) and Liam Easton (35) posted a hefty 319-5 from their 50 overs.

The Flixton reply began well with openers Will Hutchinson (27) and Richard Malthouse (49) putting on 59 for the first wicket but once again wickets fell in quick succession.

Marley Ward (28) and Ed Hopper (19) showed brief resistance but the innings finished well short at 173 all out from 42.2 overs.

Wood, 4-18, and Kevin Murphy, 3-37, were the main contributors to the home downfall.

This coming Saturday Flixton are again at home to Woodhouse Grange 2nds.