Ben Jarvis’ superb all-round show fails to save Brompton from defeat at home to SBL Premier pacesetters Mulgrave

Josh Mainprize struck a superb 97 in Bridlington 2nds' home win against Scalby 2nds.

​An excellent all-round performance from Ben Jarvis was not enough to stop CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division leaders Mulgrave edging to a two-wicket win at rivals Brompton.

The hosts were in deep trouble at 46-6 until Jarvis’ undefeated 47 steered the hosts to 129 all out, sharing a last-wicket stand of 46 with last-man Arthur Aston (15). Craig Thompson took 4-33 for Mulgrave.

Chris Knight struck 30 as the visitors looked to be strolling to victory at 81-2 then Jarvis carried on his brilliant all-round display with 4-28 in 10 overs, with support from Aaron Fox (3-16) but Mulgrave edged to a winning 132-8 from 34.1 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lachlan Cooke took a superb 4-11 in Scalby’s nine-wicket win at home to 10-man Great Habton.

SBL Premier pacesetters Mulgrave worked hard to beat Brompton.

Charlie Mabin also bagged a brilliant 3-7 as Habton were skittled for 45, a win was then secured by Jon Barton’s 25no.

Staithes continued their resurgence with a six-wicket win at home to Ebberston.

Jake Finnegan struck 51no, Eddie Swiers 42 and Matthew Kings 29 as Ebberston were dismissed for 186, Simon Bowes, C Horne, Jeff Morrison and Chris Morrison taking two wickets apiece. Opener Chris Morrison then struck 58, Simon Bowes 50 and Stuart Pearson 32no as Staithes won with 188-4 from 32.2 overs.

Seamer battled for a three-wicket success at Wykeham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulgrave in fielding action.

Sam Owen (52), Harry Amstell (30no) and Evan Chapman (28) steered the hosts to 159-7, Caleb Potter taking 3-27.

In reply, opener Archie Graham (30) gave Seamer a solid start, and despite an impressive 4-26 from Dave Pearson, Tom Greenwood (48) led the visitors to a winning 163-7.

Sherburn maintained pole position in Division One with a six-wicket home triumph against promotion rivals Sewerby.

Star bowlers George Worthy (4-18) and Chris Crawford (4-40) helped dismiss Sewerby for 145 despite Mike Artley’s excellent 69.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Thomson’s 40no guided Sherburn home after earlier efforts from openers Dean Foxton (38) and George Wilson (26) despite Alex Shipley’s 3-42.

Bridlington 2nds batsmen Chris Leeson and Josh Mainprize both fell agonisingly short of deserved centuries as the title-chasers strolled to a 195-run home success against Scalby 2nds.

Leeson was dismissed for an excellent 98 in 96 balls including two sixes and nine fours, while opener Mainprize was out for 97 in 123 deliveries including two sixes and seven fours, as Brid racked up 299-3, Josh Harvey hammering 57no in 33 balls.

Scalby never looked like getting close as Carl Parkin’s stunning 5-30 helped skittle the visitors for 104.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daz Ellis hammered a brilliant undefeated 113 from 71 balls as Thornton Dale boosted their chances of beating the drop with a superb 10-wicket home win against Ganton.

Gareth Hunt took 4-21 as Ganton were all out for 151, Rob Bradley hitting 48 and Patrick Philpot 27. Ellis then smashed a brilliant 113no, including seven sixes and 13 fours to steer Dale home.

Heslerton also increased their chances of staying up with an 80-run win at Settrington.

Will Tindall smacked 66 and Sam Triffitt 64 as the visitors posted 196-6, Jon Duffill than snapping up a stunning 5-41 as Setty limped to 116-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damon Gormley scooped a stunning 5-22 as Flixton 2nds remained in promotion contention after racing to an eight-wicket home win against Fylingdales on Sunday.

The 10-man visitors were skittled for 56 in 24.3 overs, Olly Stabler’s 35 securing the win for Flixton.

Division Two leaders Cloughton eased to a seven-wicket win at home to Malton 3rds.

Jacob Codling took 3-24 as Malton posted 119-8, Tom Tyson hitting 28. In reply, Mark Pryce (56) and Liam Salt (36no) steered Cloughton to victory.

Ebberston 2nds had a five-wicket win against Cayton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon King snapped up 3-17 for the hosts as Cayton were skittled for 93 despite opener Lee Kerr’s plucky 44, with two wickets apiece for Vernon Smith, Paul Goodenough and Simon Fletcher. Ebberston stumbled early on but a fine knock of 43 by Tom Horsley helped them to the win.

Seamer 2nds earned a 20-run win at home to Snainton.

Reggie Steels smacked a vital 73no and Joe Adams 50no as their unbeaten 120-run seventh-wicket stand lifted Seamer from 91-6 to 211-6. Ben Norman’s 68, allied to Carl Wilson’s 38 and K Jackson’s 32 kept Snainton in it but they ended up on 191-7

Charlie Parker’s stunning 119 was in vain as rain stopped play with promotion-chasing Grosmont in charge at home against Filey 2nds - the visitors 31-2 chasing the hosts’ 177.

Parker smashed five sixes and 13 fours in his 132-ball stay at the crease, dominating the villagers’ innings of 177 all out, Brad Gregory, Tom Pinder, Ben Robson and Tyler Beck taking two wickets each.

Mulgrave 2nds v Flamborough was cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders Forge Valley remained well clear in Division Three with a nervy two-wicket win at Staxton 2nds.

Dan Thewlis top-scored with 38 as Staxton were all out for 143, Luke Calvert taking 4-24 for Valley. Charles Tindall’s 28no edged Valley home – after fine batting from A Calvert (37) – with 146-8, Mark Dove taking 3-25.

Scarborough Rugby Club won by five wickets at home to Scarborough Hospital.

The visitors were all out for 101, Simon Norris bagging 4-16, Jake Lyon 3-31 and Billy Kelly 3-34. Lyon hit 33no to secure the win, linking up with opener Simon Smith (38).

Sherburn 2nds won by five wickets at Wold Newton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Farrow took 3-14 as Newton posted 117-9. Veteran Lee Jack’s patient unbeaten 50 saw Sherburn safely home after having been 35-3, Matthew Lickes adding 26.

Glaisdale moved into second after winning by nine wickets at home to Ravenscar.

The visitors slumped to 89 all out, Thomas Tindall taking 3-10 and Alex Burtt 3-24. Openers Jack Stentiford (50no) and William Burtt (39) sealed the win for the hosts.

Pickering 3rds cruised to a 10-wicket home win against Wykeham 2nds on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Wood took 3-11, S Hill 3-25 and George Hodgson 3-42 as 10-man Wykeham were all out for 118 in 24.4 overs, Will Ward smacking a defiant 59 in 38 balls.