Bridlington CC celebrate taking a wicket in the 2024 season. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Cricket Club are holding their Annual General Meeting this Friday, November 15.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting will be held in the clubhouse from 7pm, all members old and new welcome, any parents of the juniors are also welcome.

Brid’s first team, who were captained by Ricky Robinson, finished in fourth place in YPLN Championship East in 2024, and will want to push on again in 2025.

Brid 2nds and 3rds both played in the CPH Scarborough Beckett League last year, with the latter league merging with the YPLN recently.