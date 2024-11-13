Bridlington Cricket Club hold their Annual General Meeting
Bridlington Cricket Club are holding their Annual General Meeting this Friday, November 15.
The meeting will be held in the clubhouse from 7pm, all members old and new welcome, any parents of the juniors are also welcome.
Brid’s first team, who were captained by Ricky Robinson, finished in fourth place in YPLN Championship East in 2024, and will want to push on again in 2025.
Brid 2nds and 3rds both played in the CPH Scarborough Beckett League last year, with the latter league merging with the YPLN recently.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.