Harry Burton, in bowling action, impressed with the bat in the Evening League. Photo by Dom Taylor

Wetwang earned their opening Bridlington & District Evening League Division 1 win of the season by 26 runs at home to Grindale.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Stabler was the all-round star for the home side, hitting 57 from 36 balls, including two sixes and six fours, and later taking two wickets.

Stabler and fellow opener James Baker (59no in 44 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes) shared an opening stand of 108, Wetwang posting 140-4 as Gary Tolson grabbed two late wickets for Grindale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Suggitt’s fine early spell of 2-16 helped send Grindale crashing to 23-3, and although Rick Robinson smashed 48 in 37 balls with support from Josh Harvey (20), Stabler’s 2-28 saw the visitors fall short on 114-6.

Dan Artley batting was among the runs for Flamborough.

The early leaders are Driffield Town after they strolled to a nine-wicket victory at home to Driffield RUFC.

Freddie Walker was the pick of the Town bowlers with 2-19 as Rugby Club ended up on 109-5, the leading batsman being opener Isaac Hatton (48no) and James Clark (31).

Alec Drury’s powerful 66no – including eight fours and three sixes – steered Town to victory with support from Josh Walker (19) and Nick Dobbin (13no) in only 10.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Tate took a brilliant 4-22 as Middleton & North Dalton won by eight wickets at home to Flamborough.

Jack Riby bagged 2-1 in only four balls and Oliver Ramsey 2-8 in two overs as Boro slumped from 96-6 to 97 all out in 12.4 overs, extras the leading scorer with 27 while skipper Harry Burton added 26 and opener Dan Artley 23.

Isaac Wilkes’ impressive 53no steered Middleton to victory in 12.1 overs, Paul Tomlinson adding 20no.

Burton Agnes earned their first win of the season by two runs no the road at Brandesburton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two, Barmston won by three runs at home to Beeford.

Ross Bennett took 2-24 as Barmston posted 89-5, but superb bowling from Tom Horsley (3-15) and Ted Traves (3-19) saw Beeford pegged back to 86-9 despite 29no from Stephen Winterbottom and Glenn Ratcliffe’s 26.

Callum Morley snapped up an astounding 5-9 as Hutton Cranswick won by nine wickets at North Frodingham.

Joe Leslie also took 2-17 as the hosts were all out for 67, then Leslie’s 48no sealed the win.

Rudston & Kilham won by six runs at home to Hornsea.