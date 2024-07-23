Calverts on top form as SBL Division 3 leaders Forge Valley hammer Ravenscar

Cricket round-up

Forge Valley raced to a nine-wicket win at SBL Division Three strugglers Ravenscar, the hosts skittled for only 31.

Runaway leaders Valley were far too strong for the relegation-battling hosts, four home batters falling for ducks and only Shaun Bayes reaching double figures with 10.

Valley’s top bowler was Luke Calvert, who bagged 4-13, while Liam Calvert took 3-15 and Aron Calvert a superb 3-0 in eight balls. The latter’s 17no secured the win for Valley with 32-1 in 6.2 overs.

Sherburn 2nds held on for a thrilling one-run win at home to Scarborough Hospital.

Openers Matthew Lickes (61) and Lee Jack (46) were the driving force behind the home side’s 196-5.

Srivatsa Sambamurthy top-scored with 48no in reply for Hospital, with Santal George and Shahul Salim adding 25s, as the visitors looked set for victory, but ended up agonisingly short on 195-8 with Lenny Goncalves taking 3-63.

Scarborough Rugby Club romped to a 161-run home triumph against Wold Newton.

George Elliott hit 69 and Mark Kelly 41 as the hosts racked up 226-9, Jake Lyon then taking 4-16 as Newton were skittled for 65.

Staxton 2nds earned a five-wicket win at Wykeham 2nds.

Harry Hutchinson hit 47, veterans Andy Shepherdson and Gary Owen adding 31no and 25no respectively as Wykeham posted 163-7, Craig Hill scooping 3-25. Kevin Armstrong’s excellent 84no steered Staxton to victory.