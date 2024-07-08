Charlie Ionascu’s ton helps keep Forge Valley in top spot in Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Three
Opening bowler Luke Calvert was the pick of the home attack, with 3-35 from nine overs while Ionascu snapped up a handy 2-2 in five overs and Charlie Baldwin 2-40 in nine overs.
Opener George Elliott was the pick of the visiting batsmen with 48 as the rugby club team limped to 130-9 in 40 overs.
In reply, Ionascu smashed a stunning 103 – including five sixes and 11 fours – and fellow opener Liam Calvert 28 as Valley secured the win from 20.4 overs
Glaisdale boosted their promotion hopes with a swift nine-wicket success at home to Sherburn 2nds.Alex Burtt took 4-26 and Pete Stentiford 3-28 as Sherburn were all out for 104, Matt Lickes hitting 34.
Will Burt smacked 44, fellow opener Harry Jones 31no and number three bat Stentiford 28no as Glaisdale won with 107-1 in 17.5 overs.
Anoop Singh’s stunning 143 steered Scarborough Hospital to a huge 123-run win at home to Wykeham 2nds.
Singh blasted nine sixes and 16 fours in his brilliant 143 from just 105 balls, S Sojan adding 57 and S Nair 49 as the hosts racked up a massive 324-6 in 40 overs.
Wykeham made 201-9, Will Ward hit 39, Ian Thompson 38 and Tom Hiley 37.
Hosts Wold Newton were 48-1 in 17 overs in chase of Pickering 3rds’ 173-5 before rain stopped play.