Charlie Ionascu’s ton helps keep Forge Valley in top spot in Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Three

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 8th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
Charlie Ionascu put in an amazing all-round show as Forge Valley strengthened their grip on top spot in CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Three with a comfortable eight-wicket success at home to Scarborough Rugby Club.

Opening bowler Luke Calvert was the pick of the home attack, with 3-35 from nine overs while Ionascu snapped up a handy 2-2 in five overs and Charlie Baldwin 2-40 in nine overs.

Opener George Elliott was the pick of the visiting batsmen with 48 as the rugby club team limped to 130-9 in 40 overs.

In reply, Ionascu smashed a stunning 103 – including five sixes and 11 fours – and fellow opener Liam Calvert 28 as Valley secured the win from 20.4 overs

Peter Stentiford shone with bat and ball for Glaisdale.Peter Stentiford shone with bat and ball for Glaisdale.
Glaisdale boosted their promotion hopes with a swift nine-wicket success at home to Sherburn 2nds.Alex Burtt took 4-26 and Pete Stentiford 3-28 as Sherburn were all out for 104, Matt Lickes hitting 34.

Will Burt smacked 44, fellow opener Harry Jones 31no and number three bat Stentiford 28no as Glaisdale won with 107-1 in 17.5 overs.

Anoop Singh’s stunning 143 steered Scarborough Hospital to a huge 123-run win at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Singh blasted nine sixes and 16 fours in his brilliant 143 from just 105 balls, S Sojan adding 57 and S Nair 49 as the hosts racked up a massive 324-6 in 40 overs.

Wykeham made 201-9, Will Ward hit 39, Ian Thompson 38 and Tom Hiley 37.

Hosts Wold Newton were 48-1 in 17 overs in chase of Pickering 3rds’ 173-5 before rain stopped play.