Chris Batchelor smacks another century as Scarborough Beckett League Premier leaders Mulgrave hammer Brompton

Mulgrave remain top of the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division

Opener Chris Batchelor led the way for Mulgrave with a superb 111 from 107 balls, including five sixes and 12 fours. sharing an excellent stand of 146 for the second wicket with Sam Spenceley (63) as they posted 261-8, Michael Thompson and Pete Webster taking three wickets apiece.

The game was soon wrapped up by the pacesetters as they skittled the home side for just 69 runs.

Cayton's title hopes were dented by a 76-run loss at home to Ebberston.

Skipper Alex Machen led by example with 55 for Ebberston as they were all out for 176, Ben Lockey adding 31 in the face of cracking bowling from Harry Holden (4-17) and Toby Jones (3-44).

The hosts struggled with the bat in reply and limped to 18-5, only mid-order battling from George Worthy (34no) steered them to three figures at 100 all our.

Frankie Beal, James Boyes and Matthew King took three wickets apart as Ebberston coasted to victory.

Strugglers Folkton & Flixton 2nds eased to an eight-wicket win at high-flyers Heslerton.

Scalby beat Seamer & Irton by four wickets

Opener Andrew Slaughter hit 35, Matty Webster 32 and Adam Spaven 25 as the home side limped to 139-6.

Matthew Nesfield smacked a superb 66no in reply, Will Norman adding 54no as the duo shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 123 as Flixton strolled to a winning 143-2 in 33 overs.

Staithes stayed in contention for the title with a straightforward eight-wicket win at lowly Bridlington 2nds.

Simon Leeson and Sam Edmundson hit 86 and 36 respectively to give Brid a solid start, but Dan Belsham's 4-23 sent the hosts crashing from 158-3 to 173 all out.

A 107-run opening stand between Brad Lewis and Billy Welford then steered Staithes into pole position, Lewis smashing three sixes and nine fours in his 69 in 59 balls, Welford hitting 41, with an unbeaten 36 by Gary Sivills wrapping up the win for the visittrs.

Gregor Fraser shone with the bat and ball as Scalby won by four wickets at home to Seamer & Irton.

Fraser claimed 3-46 and Liam Cousins 4-26 as Seamer were dismissed for 145, only a strong innings of 69 from Gregg Chadwick keeping the visitors in the match.

Scalby slipped to 26-3 in reply but a fourth-wicket stand of 75 between Matty Jones (52) and Fraser got them back on track, the latter's 47 not out guiding them to victory with 147-6 off 41.2 overs.

Skipper David Brannan led by example with a magnificent 96 as Filey won by 89 runs at Staxton.

Brannan hammered 15 fours and two sixes in his 97-ball stay at the crease, putting 140 runs on for the fifth wicket with Aaron Howard, who was unbeaten on 59, Tom Fitzgerald hitting 36 and Ryan Baldry 25 as the visitors racked up 246-6.

Jack Pinder hit 38 and skipper Ryan Hargreaves 28 but Staxton fell to 158 all out in the face of top bowling from Harry Burton (4-37) and all-rounder Fitzgerald (3-38)

Great Habton moved into pole position in Division One thanks to a 74-run home win against Thornton Dale.

Opener Doug Bentley's excellent 96 not out helped Habton reach 202-4, fellow opening batsman adding 46.

Dale then slipped from 74-2 to 128 all out, Jordan Allanby the pick of the Habton bowlers with 3-17 in 10 overs. Tim Hunt top-scored with 29.

Cloughton cruised to a seven-wicket home win against Sewerby thanks to a five-star show from Sean Exley.

Sean Exley took a stunning 5-5 from 4.2 overs as Sewerby slumped from 80-3 to 127 all out, Mike Artley top-scoring with 43 for the visitors.

In reply, Cloughton eased to a winning 128-3 from 26.1 overs.

Title-chasing Sherburn slumped to a swift nine-wicket loss at home to Wykeham.

Ian Spence and Tom Owen took three wickets each as Sherburn were skittled for 62 in 28.2 overs, James Bryant's unbeaten 52 from just 26 balls, including three sixes and five fours, wrapping up a rapid win for Wykeham with 66-1 in 8.5 overs.

Third-placed Fylingdales triumphed by 28 runs at struggling Ebberston 2nds.

Dales looked to be in deep trouble at 49-5, but a sixth-wicket stand of 66 between Tom Shrimpton (70no) and George Speakman (32) got them back in the game, despite three wickets apiece from Morgan Grunwell and George Hardie helping dismiss the visitors for 166.

Ebberston looked to be in the game at 111-4 thanks to knocks from Hardie (3), seasoned campaigner Mike Horsley (27) and Joe Tyson (25), but a cracking spell of 4-5 in 2.1 overs from Nat Parker sent Dale crashing to 138 all out,

Forge Valley earned a 63-run home win against Thixendale, with father-and-son duo Sean and Harry Pinder impressing with the bat.

Sean top-scored with 38 and teenager Harry added 28 before Valley were all out for 141, James Whitfield the top Thixendale bowler with 4-36.