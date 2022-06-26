Chris Knight's stunning 148no steers Mulgrave to vital victory at SBL Premier title rivals Staithes

Leaders Mulgrave line up

Opener Knight hammered 27 fours in his stunning knock, Sam Spenceley adding 35, with 28 apiece from Liam Connop and Joe Hinchliffe as they posted 282-4.

Simon Bowes' 64 from 51 balls, including four sixes and five fours was the only highlight as Staithes were dismissed for 183 in 39 overs, Andy Raw scooping 3-21 and Andrew Thompson 3-54.

Kristian Wilkinson's stunning spell of five wickets for 10 runs from eight overs helped Heslerton wrap up a 10-wicket win at struggling Bridlington 2nds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staithes

Opener Steven Pockley top-scored with 26 as Brid collapsed from 40-0 to 67 all out in 32.2 overs.

The visiting openers Rob Middlewood (44no) and Ryan Wharton (27no) guided their team to a victorious 72-0 from just 12.2 overs.

Staxton's resurgence continued with an eight-wicket success at Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Stu Stocks top-scored with 43no as Flixton were dismissed for 149, Adam Hargreaves impressing with 4-34 and Kingsley Grey taking 3-29.

Cayton CC

Seamer & Irton claimed a 24-run home win against Filey.

Gregg Chadwick led the way for Seamer with an undefeated 61 from 56 balls, including five fours and two sixes, with openers Archie Graham (35) and Dave (36) giving the hosts a solid start.

Anthony Jenkinson added 32 as Seamer posted 207-7, Tom Fitzgerald claiming 3-28.

In reply, Filey lost wickets at regular intervals, David Brannan top-scoring with an excellent 76 while Craig Sanderson added 27, as the visitors ended up with 183-8 in the face of a great all-round bowling effort from Seamer. Archie Graham capped a top all-round effort with 3-51, Caeleb Potter and Adam Morris taking two wickets apiece.

Ebberston secured a 51-run home win against Brompton.

Matthew King hit 37, skipper Alex Machen 31, Eddie Swiers 30, Ben Lockey 29 and Jacob Warters 25 as Ebberston reached 214-9, Michael Thompson taking 3-38.

Brompton's top-scorer was Tom Pateman with 39, while Ross Triffitt and Joe Barker struck 33 apiece as the visitors were dismissed for 163, Frankie Beal grabbing 3-20 and James Boyes 3-31.

A brilliant undefeated fourth-wicket stand of 207 between teenager Harry Pinder and skipper Alex Glass steered Forge Valley to a seven-wicket home success against Sewerby.

Valley had looked to be in trouble early on at 27-3 but Glass, with a brutal 93no from just 69 balls from Glass, including 11 fours and two sixes, and Pinder's sparkling 86no in 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and three sixes, steered Valley to a victorious 234-3 from just 34 overs

Earlier Mike Artley had hit an excellent 83, with openers Dan Artley (50) and Steve Kitching (29) also impressing as the visitors posted 229-6.

Cloughton's spectacular return to form carried on with a five-wicket win at home to Division One title-chasers Great Habton.

Grant Elwell's explosive spell of 5-18 off 9.2 overs helped to send Habton crashing to 12-6, and only a seventh-wicket stand of 93 between Jordan Allanby (53) and Mark Aconley (43) helped keep them in the game at 128 all our.

Cloughton also struggled early on at 42-4 but an unbeaten 43 from Joel Ramm guided the hosts to a triumphant 130-5 in 32.1 overs, Allanby taking 2-40 in 10 overs.

Thornton Dale kept their promotion hopes on track with a seven-wicket home win against lowly Ebberston 2nds.

Opener Mike Horsley dominated the Ebberston innings with a defiant 55 as they were skittled for 118, Jon King adding 26.

Col Lockwood was the top Dale bowler with a superb 4-15 from 10 overs.