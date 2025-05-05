Five-star Vernon Smith guides Ebberston 2nds to victory at Staithes 2nds

Forge Valley, in batting action last week against Brompton, won against Glaisdale. photo by Simon Dobson

​Vernon Smith’s excellent five-wicket haul helped Ebberston 2nds secure a 46-run success at Staithes 2nds.

​Jacob Warters top-scored for the visitors with 56, sharing a second-wicket stand of 75 with veteran Mike Horsley (38), but Staithes battled back with the ball to reduce Ebberston from 93-1 to 144-9, last-man Paul Goodenough’s valiant 21 helping them post a challenging 171 all out.

Rich Major was the leading Staithes bowler with 4-30, Ben Theaker and A Simpson chipping in with two wickets apiece.

Jamie Baker’s 49 was not enough to save Staithes from slipping to 125 all out in the face of Smith's stunning 5-36, Goodenough taking 3-40.

Charlie Baldwin batting for Forge Valley v Brompton 2nds . Photo by Simon Dobson

M Ali was the all-round star as Wykeham 2nds had a nine-wicket win at Brompton 2nds.

Ali snapped up 3-22 in 10 overs as the hosts were dismissed for 138, Dani Meikle taking 2-19 and Josh Grover 2-22, skipper Phil Holden top-scoring with 24 and H Pawson 22.

Ali hammered 63 in just 44 balls including six fours and four sixes, sharing an opening stand of 95 with Jack Milburn (50no in 44 deliveries, including seven fours and a six) as they eased to a winning 140-1 in 19.4 overs.

Sherburn 2nds earned a 43-run win at Staxton 2nds.

Stalwart Lee Jack rolled back the years with a patient 66 for the visitors, sharing an opening stand of 57 with Kev Lickes, the latter hitting 49 of them before being dismissed.

Jack and Collins then put on 75 got the second wicket with Jordan Collins hit 46, with cameos from Lenny Gonsalves (33) and Al Lickes (25) taking them to 239-5

In reply the Staxton top three of Craig Hill (71), Dan Thewlis (55) and Andy Dove (41) gave Staxton hope but Jake Peckitt’s 3-14 left them short on 196-7.

Forge Valley powered to a five-wicket win at Glaisdale.

Joe Padmore struck 44 for Dale, Alex Burtt adding 37 and Pete Stentiford 34 as they posted 175-8, Charlie Tindall taking 3-33. Charlie Baldwin’s brilliant 87no and Liam Calvert’s 73 secured the win for Valley.

Snainton claimed a 75-run triumph at Scarborough Rugby Club.