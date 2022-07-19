Hospital Bowl winners Ganton Photos by Simon Diobson

Wykeham won the toss and elected to bat, a move which brought a positive start from Charlie Revis who shared an opening 84-run stand with Ezra Pashby, writes Simon Dobson.

Revis was run out for an excellent 65 and with Steve Clegg bludgeoning 33 not out, they posted 146-3 from 20 overs.

Fred Bradley was the pick of the Ganton attack, the young all-rounder taking 2-26.

Ganton's reply started well but they slipped to 79-4 at the half-way mark.

Captain Will Bradley entered the crease and found good support from Phil Elliott.

The skipper was clean bowled for a superb 53 by Finn Holden, who recorded 2-29 but Elliott held firm and partnered by Fred Bradley (23no) finished unbeaten on 36 to steer their side to the win with 11 balls to spare.

The Hospital Cup final takes place on Friday July 29, 6pm at North Marine Road with Folkton & Flixton facing either Pickering or Scarborough.

Hospital Bowl runners-up Wykeham CC