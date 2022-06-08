Heslerton maintained their unbeaten record with a simple eight-wicket home win against Ebberston.
Matty Webster and Toby Sercombe bagged three wickets apiece as Ebberston limped to 64-6 in 12 overs, Jacob Stephenson top-scoring with 19.
The hosts took only 8.1 overs to wrap up the win, skipper Sam Triffitt smashing an undefeated 34 from only 25 balls, including two sixes and a couple of fours.
Chris Dove's 68 from 54 deliveries steered Staxton to a 29-run success at title rivals Folkton & Flixton, the latter's first loss of the season.
Dove smacked five sixes and three fours in a great knock as the away team posted 135-4 from 14 overs, skipper Linden Gray adding 25.
Opener James Clark gave Flixton a chance with a battling 49, but captain Gray then took 3-23 to cap a superb all-round evening, as the hosts only made it to 106-6.
Scarborough all-rounder Breidyn Schaper hammered a brilliant 80 from just 40 balls as his side boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 40-run win at home to Scalby.
Schaper struck 11 fours and two sixes in his fine innings which helped the hosts post 143-7, Gregor Fraser impressing with 3-20 for the villagers.
Opener David Holborn (28) and number nine bat Aidan Thomas (31) were the only Scalby batters to shine as they were pegged back to 103-9, Zain Maqsood leading the way with the ball with 3-16 for the North Marine Road club, while Cameron Cooper, Tom Bussey and Brad Milburn all snapped up two wickets apiece.
Snainton remain top of Division B after their nine-wicket at home to Sherburn.
The visitors were restricted to 101-8 and Snainton raced to a winning 103-1 in just 9.1 overs.
Second-placed Ganton triumphed by six wickets at home to Folkton & Flixton B.
Freddie Bradley took a superb 3-9 and Patrick Philpott a brilliant 3-19 as Flixton were limited to 84-8, Jack Stephenson (37) the only away batter to impress.
Edward Lockwood (33) and Guy Scothern (25) then steered the hosts to victory.
Ebberston B are third after their three-wicket final-ball success at home to Cloughton.
Joel Ramm gave the visitors a fighting chance with an explosive 54 off 31 balls, including two sixes and seven fours, opener Jack Hakings having earlier hit 39 as they posted 143-5.
Opener Sam Megginson's magnificent 75 then guided the home side to victory, with valuable support from Jacob Warters (28no) as they made it to a winning 144-7 from the final ball of the final over.
Hakings capped a fine all-round display with top figures of 3-17.
Filey won by seven wickets at fellow strugglers Wykeham.
Opener Ezra Pashby hit 27 as the hosts posted 93-8 from 14 overs, Luke Dixon, Ben Robson and Josh Dawson taking two wickets each.
David Brannan (34no) and opener Craig Sanderson 932) steered Filey to victory with 94-3 from just under eight overs.
Forge Valley B are top of Division C after their tie at home to Muston.
Brad Gregory took an excellent 4-11 in two overs and Jonathon Atkinson 3-16 in four overs as Valley were skittled for 67 in 11.1 overs, Muston replying with 67-6 from 14 overs.