High-flying hosts ​Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts dig deep for win against Carlton Towers

Bridlington Cricket Club's Sam Wragg in batting action against Carlton Towers. Photo by Kirsty Dew (TCF Photography)

Bridlington Cricket Club’s first team carried on their excellent start to the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 season with a three-wicket victory at home to Carlton Towers on Saturday afternoon.​

​Towers skipper Rob Holah won the toss and chose to bat first at Dukes Park.

Russ Robinson claimed the first wicket as Henry Bayston was caught behind by John Major for five runs to reduce Towers to 13-1.

Fellow opener Rob Johnson and Claus Lotter put on 22 for the second wicket until Johnson was also dismissed for 21 by Russ Robinson, Bridlington skipper Casey Rudd pouching the catch.

Lotter and Will Sparks also put on 22 runs for the third wicket before the latter was out for 16 in 14 balls, caught by Jordan Baker off the bowling of Rick Robinson.

For Towers, 57-3 soon became 61-5 as Nathan Ellam (1) and Mark Holmes (1) were both dismissed by Calum Hatton.

Wickets then continued to fall at regular intervals as the home bowling attack kept firm control of the match, Lotter was caught by Rudd off the bowling off Rick Robinson for 33 to make it 93-6.

Captain Holah fell for 19 to become Hatton’s third victim, Matthew Torn (32) and Jacob Ellam (16) helping the visitors from 109-7 to a total of 156 all out from 45.2 overs.

Rick Robinson finished with figures of 3-37 from 13 overs and Hatton 3-40 from 12 overs, Russ Robinson chipping in with 2-22, and a wicket apiece for Adam Newington and Steve Janney.

Skipper Rudd was the driving force behind Brid’s run-chase, the opener scoring 43 in 72 balls, hitting six fours in his composed innings.

Fellow opening bat Jordan Baker added 19 from 24 deliveries and number three Sam Wragg 15 from 24 balls, but it was the fourth-wicket partnership between Rudd and John Major (38 in 48 balls, including five fours and two sixes) that swung the game heavily in the home side’s favour.

Although Brid had a mini-collapse from 124-3 to 125-6, Janney (16) and Freddie Gunning (11no) steadied the ship as the hosts reached a winning 158-7 from 36.4 overs.