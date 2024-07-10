Hosts Bridlington CC 2nds ease to Cayley Cup win against Scalby CC 2nds

Opener Josh Mainprize shone again for Brid 2nds in their cup win against Scalby 2nds. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

​Bridlington Cricket Club 2nds powered to a 10-wicket home win against Scalby 2nds in the SBL Cayley Cup on Monday night.

Josh Harvey was the star bowler with final figures of 4-14, while Jamie Boynton bagged 2-17 and Tom Shephard 2-27 as the visiting side were skittled for just 78 in 16.1 overs..

The Brid 2nds openers Ben Jackson (38no) and Josh Mainprize (34no) steered the hosts to a winning 81-0 in 11.1 overs.

Brid 2nds’ Saturday Division One game at home to Flixton 2nds was washed out, while Brid 3rds’ opponents Scalby 3rds conceded.

The home side celebrate claiming a Scalby 2nds wicket.

Bridlington CC 1sts suffered an 88-run loss at YPLN Championship East promotion rivals Londesborough Park.

The eighth-wicket pair of Lucas Stephenson (40no) and Oliver Rook (57) smashed 94 in 10 overs to boost Park to 237-8. Steve Janney took 4-70 for Brid.

Harvey Laverack (4-41) and James Beevers (5-24) then dismissed Brid for 149, skipper Russ Robinson hitting a defiant 53no.

Sewerby earned a six-wicket success at home to Fylingdales.

Opening batsman Ben Jackson hits out for Brid 2nds.

Ash Porter took 4-24 as Dales were all out for 139, Ben Noble hitting 30 and Mark Estill 37.

Sewerby sealed the win thanks to skipper Steven Kitching (40) and Shaun Acton (47no).

Flamborough won by four runs at Malton 3rds in Division Two.