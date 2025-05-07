Hosts hit top form in first-ever Wykeham Cricket Club Women's Cricket Festival

Hosts Wykeham CC hit top form in the first-ever Wykeham Cricket Club Women's Cricket Festival

Hosts Wykeham Cricket Club Women’s 1sts were on top form in the village club’s first-ever Women’s Cricket Festival.

The hosts Wykeham CC recorded two emphatic wins on Sunday May 4, during the opening day of T20 premier league blast – a day of brilliant cricket, energy, and team spirit.

Batting first in the first match against Sessay Cricket Club Emeralds 2nds, Wykeham posted a superb total of 177-1 in their 20 overs.

Danielle Meikle led from the front with a dominant 89 not out, well supported by Miya Lalor (24) and Zara Skerritt (28 not out).

In the field, Wykeham were clinical.

All-rounder Lalor starred with excellent final figures of 3-10, but credit goes to the entire Wykeham bowling attack, who all bowled with great discipline and control.

Everyone got a chance to bowl – and everyone impressed as Wykeham won by 86 runs.

The second match saw Wykeham CC take on York CC Women’s 1st XI.

In the afternoon game, Wykeham turned up the heat, reaching a fantastic 201-1 from 20 overs.

Lalor lit up the innings with a powerful 90, while Meikle added another composed 80 not out, continuing her unstoppable form.

With the ball, every player bowled again – and once again, the full team stepped up.

Tight lines, energy in the field, and great teamwork restricted York CC to 115-4 as Wykeham won by 86 runs – again!

Danielle Meikle showed outstanding consistency with her 89 not out and 80 not out, Miya Lalor hit 24 and 90 with the bat, plus an excellent spell of 3-10 with the ball.

Every Wykeham player bowled and impressed – it was a full team effort from start to finish, with excellent energy, fielding, and leadership from captain Abi Boyes.

A Wykeham Cricket Club spokesperson said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all the families, friends, and supporters who turned out on Sunday to cheer the players on – your support made the day extra special.

"What a way to launch our season and the Women’s Cricket Festival in Wykeham’s 150th anniversary year. Onwards and upwards!”