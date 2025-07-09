Joe Hall and Chris Suddaby shine in Woodhouse Grange win at lowly Sessay

Five wickets for Chris Suddaby bowled Woodhouse Grange 1sts to victory on Saturday.. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club 1sts had to battle for a victory by 42 runs at Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division bottom club Sessay CC.

Harry Gamble (54) gave them a start, but the rest of the top order succumbed to slip to 62-5, before wicket-keeper Joe Hall turned it round, writes Phil Gilbank.

Teenager Hall, who made his debut for Derbyshire 2nds in the week, repeated last year’s efforts at Sessay, an innings of 62 at No 7 boosting Woodhouse to 216 all out.

When Sessay replied off-spinner Chris Suddaby continued his wicket-taking exploits since his recall to first team duty, returning 5-40, aided by two Hall stumpings, to bowl out Sessay for 174.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds with their Premiership 2 T20 trophy on Sunday. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse 1sts went out of the Heavy Woollen Cup at Steeton on Sunday.

Well-placed when the game was rained off seven days earlier, they returned with a depleted side and lost by 15 runs.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds lost out by 18 runs to championship rivals Carlton Towers on Saturday; but blasted their way to success to lift the Premier Division 2 T20 Blast trophy on Sunday for the third year running.

In the finals day at Easingwold, the 2nds beat Stamford Bridge by 60 in the semis, veteran Steve Burdett clubbing 68no then taking 3-17.

Bridlington made 130-6 in the final, but when Woodhouse's Harry Jackson gets going he's impossible to bowl at, and the young opener smashed 83 off just 26 balls - 78 of the runs in boundaries - as Woodhouse raced to victory at 131-2 in the ninth over.

Woodhouse Grange 3rds went down by nine wickets at Crossgates despite Joe Barr's 43; and the 4ths lost by 158 runs to York on Saturday, and went out of the Wilberfoss Cup by eight wickets at Forge Valley on Sunday.

In their Premer Division 2 local derby, Londesborough Park had a convincing eight-wicket home victory over Stamford Bridge.

Stamford were bowled out for 93 mainly thanks to top bowling by Joe Shingles, 4-24, plus two cheap wickets each for Harvey Laverack, Ben Shingles and Oliver Rook.

Then Tom Rook's 53 not out steered Park home at 97-2.