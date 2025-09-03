Jonny Shepherdson stars with 94 in home win for Woodhouse Grange CC against Beverley

Joe Hall snaffles a smart catch off the bowling of Chris Suddaby in Woodhouse Grange's win over Beverley. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse Grange needed Duckworth-Lewis calculations to beat Beverley by 17 runs and move up one place in the Premier table.

Woodhouse nosed in front after setting 268-5; promoted opener Jonny Shepherdson hitting 94, his highest in three years at Woodhouse, before being needlessly run out in sight of a century; Lee Goddard and Joe Hall supporting with 45 and 52.

Woodhouse had Beverley 107-5 and looked on course; but a rain intervention and Beverley adding another 70 without further loss was causing anxieties when the rain returned leaving the statisticians to ensure Woodhouse's victory.

Grange 2nds returned to winning ways to go back joint top in Prem 2; Lewis Ainley (52), Ted Baty (47) and Steve Burdett (42) setting 240-7, then their spinners bowling out Patrington for 191.

The 3rds sealed promotion, Sam Britton taking 5-13 to dismiss Goole for 94, and Gavin Wright making 37no in Grange's 96-4. The 4ths lost by seven-wickets to Bolton Percy, skipper Dave Shanks hitting 45.

Experience was key as Stamford Bridge won their fifth on the trot to go joint top of Prem 2, beating previous leaders Carlton Towers.

Spinner Dave Chaplin took 6-40 to bowl Carlton out for 173, then Matt Beckett top scored with 39 as Stamford won by five wickets.

In the same division Londesborough Park pulled further away from relegation with a four-wicket win.

Left-armer Jack Cowling shone with 4-13, York losing their last five men for 12 runs.

Young opener Harvey Laverack's 36 sent Park on their way, but they had to battle to get there at 118-6.

RUGBY UNION: Pocklington RUFC added another local derby success at Driffield, winning 26-12.

Pocklington swarmed over Driff for the first quarter, scoring tries through hooker Will Husband and wing Dan Elliot, and could have had two or three more.

Driff got back within two points from two tries after half-time; but Pocklington finished strongly, replacements Matty Downes and Louis Sangwin adding good scores and Christian Pollock kicking his third conversion.

Pock open their league programme at Moortown on Saturday, with the Panthers home to Moortown (both 3pm).