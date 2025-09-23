Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird dies aged 92

Dickie Bird pictured at Scarborough Cricket Festival in 2002. Photo by Kevin Allen

Dickie Bird - legendary former umpire and national treasure - has died at the age of 92.

The news was announced by Yorkshire County Cricket Club at six minutes past midday.

"It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92,” read a club statement.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.”

The legendary umpire was a regular visitor to Scarborough, and Scarborough Cricket Club, and attended many Yorkshire CCC games at North Marine Road over the years, including the match against Surrey earlier this year.

The club added: “Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Dickie Bird’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket.

"A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire.

"Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals - earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style.

Dickie Bird with the trophies from the annual Scarborough Boxing Day Fishermen v Firemen football match last year. Photo by Richard Ponter

“Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth. He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy - and a legion of admirers across generations.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history."

Yorkshire CCC say that further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course.

