Luke Calvert takes 7-2 as Forge Valley crush Brompton 2nds

Forge Valley v Brompton 2nds

Luke Calvert snapped up a spectacular seven wickets for just two runs in his 6.1 overs as Forge Valley romped to a 150-run home opening-day victory against Brompton 2nds in the YPLN Beckett Division 3.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aron Calvert led the way with the bat as Valley set a total of 186-8 in their 40 overs, smacking eight fours and one six, with support from Charlie Baldwin (31), Gary Gibson (26) and Liam Calvert (25).

Alex Bennett, Dan Boyle, Jaymaine White and Aaron Fox took two wickets apiece for Brompton, who were then skittled for just 36 runs in 13.1 overs, Liam Calvert taking 3-30 to cap an all-round good day in support of Luke’s seven-wicket haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Metcalfe struck a sparkling century as Wykeham 2nds strolled to a 216-run home win against Scarborough Rugby Club.

Brompton 2nds appeal for an LBW at Forge Valley. Photos by Simon Dobson

Opener Metcalfe’s 101 came from just 62 balls and included 14 fours and four sixes, sharing a stunning first-wicket stand of 191 with David Stockill, who made 69. Harry Hutchinson’s 56no and Matthew Fern’s 26no steered the hosts to 289-2. The visitors limped to 73-9 in their 40 overs, Hutchinson, Chris Fern, Miya Lalor and Reece Wright taking two wickets each.

Joe Padmore’s magnificent 116 not out helped Glaisdale ease to a 119-run win at Ebberston 2nds.

Pete Stentiford added 53 to help Glaisdale to 211-2, the hosts then slumping to 92 all out, Alex Burtt bagging 3-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilson’s excellent 5-22 helped Snainton win by three wickets at home to Staxton 2nds.

Charlie Baldwin batting for Forge Valley v Brompton 2nds . Photo by Simon Dobson

Kieran Jackson also took 3-26 as the visitors were dismissed for 104. Carl Wilson’s 54no saw Snainton edge home, Josh White taking 3-28.

Scarborough Hospital won by eight wickets at Sherburn 2nds.

S Yahya took 4-15 as the hosts were all out for 122, then N Poozhithara’s 34no steered Hospital to victory.