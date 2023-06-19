​Mick Glew smacks century as Forge Valley 2nds earn victory at Ravenscar 2nds

Jish Rewcroft impressed with bat and ball despite Ravenscar 2nds' home loss against Forge Valley 2nds.

Youngster Aaron Kaya also weighed in with 51no as Valley tortured the home bowlers, reaching 211-2 in their 40 overs, Jish Rewcroft the only Ravenscar bowler to impress with 2-27 in his nine overs.

The hosts were limited to 128-7, Rewcroft hitting a plucky 40, Dan Boyes bagging 2-15 as Valley sealed the win with ease.

Pickering 3rds won by three wickets at Goathland.

Bridlington 3rds in bowling action.

Leaders Scarborough Hospital gained full points as their hosts Flixton 3rds conceded.

Division Five leaders Brompton 2nds triumphed by five wickets against second-placed Bridlington 3rds.

Veteran Andy Leeson top-scored with 37 as Brid were dismissed for 120, Tony Hulme scooping 4-18.

Aaron Fox blasted 46 off 35 and Jay Wilson 25 as an opening stand of 81 set Brompton on their way to the win.

Scarborough 3rds romped to a nine-wicket win at 10-man Malton 4ths.

The hosts collapsed to 9-5, but Ollie Barnett (56) and Tom Tyson (43) helped them recover to post 130, Dan O’Connor impressing with 4-30.

Opener James Denton then hammered the Malton attack with 76 in 62 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, Frank Brewis adding 35, as the visitors eased to victory.

Wykeham 3rds triumphed by 48 runs at Scalby 3rds.

Will Taylor hit 49, Pete Shepherdson 29no and Gary Owen 28 as Wykeham made 181-8, Nathaniel Bowman scooping 4-12 and Oliver Wells 3-11.

