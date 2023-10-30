Owzat Cricket signs three-year Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League sponsorship deal

From left, George Bentley, Owzat's Brad Walker and John Green.

The North Marine Road-based cricket store’s new sponsorship will start in the 2024 season.

The sponsorship aims to help more children get into club cricket with deals on kit and all players in the DVJCL will be able to get all their kit at a reduced price, making this a way into club cricket.

Owzat, along with Masuri Helmets, have done a deal where players will get Masuri Helmets for more than half price and clubs can benefit by getting the loyalty cards to all juniors from under five to 15.

Brad Walker, of Owzat Cricket, said: “We’re delighted to be able to be sponsoring the local junior cricket league over the next three years.

"Once John came to us to see if we would be interested in being involved with the junior leagues it was an absolute no-brainer.

"To be able to help the local cricket community in any way we can is what it’s all about. And by sponsoring the league and offering discount to the junior league players, this will hopefully encourage continued participation and encourage new juniors to take up the sport.”

The DVJCL CEO Andy Exton was also delighted with the new deal.

Exton said: "I am delighted that the DVJCL has agreed to the generous sponsorship offer made by Owzat Cricket.

"The agreement will help us to move the junior league forward in the coming seasons and fund our league and cup awards at all our age groups.