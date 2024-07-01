Scarborough 3rds earned a big win at Malton on Saturday.

Thornton Dale 2nds all-rounder Paul Waring smashed a stunning 153 not out in 119 balls as Dale romped to a 162-run win at Scalby 3rds in SBL Division Four.

Waring hammered 29 fours and a six and shared an excellent third-wicket stand of 149 with skipper Andy Parsons (58), and a 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Matt Carmichael (39) as Thornton posted a massive 345-7, Edwyn Elliott-Hobson takin 3-58.

Scalby managed 183-8 in reply, Elliott-Hobson hitting 59.

Leaders Staithes 2nds romped to a swift eight-wicket success at Snainton against Wykeham 3rds.

Scarborough CC 3rds are pushing for the Division 4 title.

Pete Shepherdson, with 16, was the only home batsman to make it into double figures as the visiting bowling attack ripped Wykeham to shreds.

Liam Champion was the top Staithes 2nds bowler with superb figures of 4-14 from his nine overs, while Jon Ward recorded a brilliant 3-11 in five overs as Wykeham were skittled for 63 in 29.3 overs.

Ward (26no) and Champion (25no) wrapped up a fine all-round day – and the win – as Staithes sped to 64-1 in just 11 overs.

Scarborough 3rds coasted to a 115-run success at Malton 4ths.

Forge Valley 2nds lost out to Scarborough 3rds on Sunday. Photo by Zach Forster

Mike Mulryne smashed 82no as the visitors made 217-3, James Metcalf hitting 36 and J Denton 37.

Andy Warburton snapped up 4-12 as Malton slipped from 47-0 to 102 all out, opener Paul Nicholson hitting 38.

On Sunday, Scarborough 3rds coasted to a rapid 10-wicket win at Forge Valley 2nds to boost their title push.

Tom Denton scooped 4-14 and Jonathon Crick 3-7 as Valley slumped to 38 all out in 16.4 overs, Archie Hammond’s 31no in 14 balls helping secure the win in just 4.2 overs.