​Pocklington CC 1sts dig deep for vital win at rivals Cottingham

Pocklington CC won by five wickets at Cottingham.

Pocklington CC 1sts worked hard for a vital five-wicket win at fellow YPLN Championship East strugglers Cottingham on Saturday.​

Dan Littlewood snapped up 3-13, Freddie Hara 3-24, Alex Downey 2-19 and Henry Sumner 2-36 as the hosts were skittled for only 95.

Pock struggled in reply but edged to a winning 97-5 in 26 overs, mainly thanks to Nathan Saltmer’s knock of 31no and Alex Ashby’s 29no.

Pock 2nds beat visitors Eastrington by three wickets

John Fiorentini, Geoff Woodward, Freddie Forman and Lewis Chaplin took two wickets apiece as the visitors posted 229-8. Pock made a fine start thanks to Freddie Forman (71) and Martin Stables (41), but it was the eighth-wicket pair of Chaplin (18no) and Andy Forman (21no) who sealed the win.

Yapham 2nds grabbed a dramatic five-run win at home to Sheriff Hutton Bridge 3rds.

Winning the toss, Yapham batted and battled to 174. The reply started looking like a potential win for Hutton, but the hosts hung in there as three great Tom Gibbins catches and a frantic last-over run-out ensured a dramatic win.

Rob Hewitt took 5-42 off eight overs as Hutton were all out for 169.

Yapham slumped to a 188-run loss at Clifton Alliance 2nds.

Clifton were all out for 235, Martin Pearson taking 4-52 in 10.4 overs. Charlie Rose made 79.

Yapham slumped to 47 all out in 20.4 overs.

Yapham Women won by 58 runs at home to Sheffield Collegiate Women.

The hosts posted 189-6 in 40 overs, Amelia Oliver hitting a brilliant 88.

Sheffield were all out for 131 in 28.1 overs as Robyn Dennington took a superb 5-18 and Hope Acklam 3-3.