Scarborough CC cruise to Bank Holiday Monday home win against Goole, Flixton sunk by Bridlington
Pinder led the way with the bat, the opener smacking 75 from 112 balls as the hosts were all out for 162, with cameos from Sam Carver (22), Bussey (17) and Mike Mulryne (15).
In reply, Hammond and Bussey ripped through the Goole batting order, Hammond snapping up a superb 6-24 in 13 overs and Bussey nagging a brilliant 4-22 in 10.1 overs as the visitors slumped from 55-0 to 101 all out in 33.1 overs.
Scarborough make the short trip to leaders Pickering this coming Saturday.
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premiership Div 2 Flixton suffered a five-wicket defeat to Bridlington.
Bridlington won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Flixton openers Will Hutchinson (117 not out) and Richard Malthouse (33) put on 84 for the first wicket before Harry Walmsley (38) and Cameron Anderson (23) helped the score on to a more than respectable 245-8 from their 50 overs.
Rick Robinson was the pick of the Brid bowlers with 4-57.
In response openers Casey Rudd (70) and Jordan Baker (67) put on 141 for the first wicket before former Flixton captain Will Norman (54) and Rick Robinson (14 not out) sealed the victory.
The innings finished on 250-5 from 48 overs.
Brothers Ed and Charlie Hopper took two wickets apiece.
On Saturday Flixton are at home to Londesborough Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.