Scarborough CC cruise to Bank Holiday Monday home win against Goole, Flixton sunk by Bridlington

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 08:37 BST
Rob Pinder top scored for Scarborough making a fine 75. Photo by Simon Dobson
Rob Pinder top scored for Scarborough making a fine 75. Photo by Simon Dobson
Archie Hammond, Tom Bussey and Rob Pinder impressed as Scarborough CC carried on their fine form in the YPLN Championship East on Bank Holiday Monday with a 61-run success at home to Goole Town.

Pinder led the way with the bat, the opener smacking 75 from 112 balls as the hosts were all out for 162, with cameos from Sam Carver (22), Bussey (17) and Mike Mulryne (15).

In reply, Hammond and Bussey ripped through the Goole batting order, Hammond snapping up a superb 6-24 in 13 overs and Bussey nagging a brilliant 4-22 in 10.1 overs as the visitors slumped from 55-0 to 101 all out in 33.1 overs.

Scarborough make the short trip to leaders Pickering this coming Saturday.

Scarborough all-rounder Tom Bussey survives a sharp chance at slip. Photo by Simon Dobson
Scarborough all-rounder Tom Bussey survives a sharp chance at slip. Photo by Simon Dobson

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premiership Div 2 Flixton suffered a five-wicket defeat to Bridlington.

Bridlington won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Flixton openers Will Hutchinson (117 not out) and Richard Malthouse (33) put on 84 for the first wicket before Harry Walmsley (38) and Cameron Anderson (23) helped the score on to a more than respectable 245-8 from their 50 overs.

Rick Robinson was the pick of the Brid bowlers with 4-57.

In response openers Casey Rudd (70) and Jordan Baker (67) put on 141 for the first wicket before former Flixton captain Will Norman (54) and Rick Robinson (14 not out) sealed the victory.

The innings finished on 250-5 from 48 overs.

Brothers Ed and Charlie Hopper took two wickets apiece.

On Saturday Flixton are at home to Londesborough Park.

