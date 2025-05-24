Scarborough CC earn seven-wicket victory on the road at Pocklington CC
Tom Bussey snapped up 4-30 from 5.4 overs, Sam Carver 3-27 and Ben Squires 2-40 as the home side were all out for 166 from 38.4 overs, openers D Littlewood and Charlie Lambert hitting 45 and 24 respectively.
Brad Milburn was the leading batsman for the visitors with an unbeaten 55 from 72 balls including seven fours, with excellent support from opener Rob Pinder (35) and Dan Artley (33no) as they reached a winning 167-3 in 33.1 overs.
Danny Snowball added a useful 20 and Squires 16 to cap a solid all-round show.
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premiership Division 2 Flixton suffered a four-wicket defeat at home to Easingwold.
Visitors Easingwold won the toss and chose to bowl first in overcast conditions.
Flixton opening batsmen Will Hutchinson (77) and Richard Malthouse (38) put on 110 for the first wicket.
Ed Hopper (23) backed this up but not for the first time this season wickets fell with regularity for Flixton.
The innings limped along to 194 all out in 49.2 overs.
Veteran Easingwold bowler Paul Skilbeck took 5 for 40 and Tom Quinn 3 for 38.
Captain Tom Wilson (43), Kyle Waite (51) Ethan Caisley (29no) and Lewis Medley (24) led the Easingwold response as they cruised to 195 for 6 with five overs to spare.
Ed Hopper and Harry Walmsley took two wickets apiece.
