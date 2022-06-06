Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts suffer Viking Cup knockout blow at home to Elsecar CC

Scarborough CC captain Piet Rinke in batting action in the Viking Cup against Elsecar CC Photos by Simon Dobson

Despite having no league action on the Saturday, Piet Rinke fielded an inexperienced side with only Breidyn Schaper, Duncan Brown and the skipper himself, the regular first teamers, in action, writes Simon Dobson.

Batting first, Elsecar posted an imposing 277-8 from their reduced allotment of 30 overs with Callum Higgins top scoring with 87 (49 balls) and Kashif Naveed hitting 78. Tanzeel Ali also smashed 60 from just 29 balls with seven sixes.

Rinke slowed the run-rate claiming 4-26 and Breidyn Schaper took 2-41.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The captain then raced to 44 off 23 balls before being run out.

With the rain starting to fall more heavily, the Duckworth Lewis Method came into effect with the hosts facing a revised target of 117 in 10.4 overs.

Schaper fell for 32 and the hopes ended with Scarborough falling 25 runs short on 91-4.

Result: Elsecar 277-8 (Callum Higgins 87, Kashif Naveed 78, Tanzeel Ali 60, Piet Rinke 4-26, Breidyn Schaper 2-41) beat *Scarborough 91-4 (Piet Rinke 44, Breidyn Schaper 32) by 25 runs (Duckworth Lewis Method)