Simon Glave's maiden century steers Cayton CC 2nds to victory at Glaisdale CC

Mulgrave 2nds suffered a heavy defeat at home to leaders Ganton Photos by Brian Murfield

Club stalwart Glave's 118 not out laid the foundations for the visitors' 221-9, James Barber adding 63.

Then an excellent all-round bowling performance from Cayton restricted the home side to 184-9.

Ganton romped to a massive 186-run win at second-placed Mulgrave 2nds to extend their lead at the top of Division Two to 37 points.

Mulgrave 2nds v Ganton

Skipper Will Bradley led the way with 57 for the visitors, opener Robbie Milner adding 49 and Richard Bannister a rapid 35 from 25 balls as Ganton were dismissed for 252 in 41.1 overs

Luke Jackson was the pick of the home bowlers with 4-22, Peter Stentiford taking 3-50.

Greg Cousins then did the early damage, taking 4-23 as Mulgrave slipped to 25-5. Phillip Elliott bagging 3-6 from seven overs as the hosts were skittled for 66 in 30.3 overs.

Nawton Grange won by five wickets at Wykeham 2nds.

Archie O'Neill snapped up 4-15 as the hosts were all out for 136, David Stockhill hitting 30.

Terry Ellis' 54 not out then secured the win for Grange, after opener George Bentley had hit 42, as Grange made 137-5 from 35.1 overs.

Snainton moved into second spot after their seven-wicket win at nine-man Settrington.

Despite being two players down the home side managed to post 204-7, James Richardson leading the way with a powerful 73no, assisted by Jamie Rounthwaite (33) and skipper Ben Corner (26).

Ben Norman, Luke Calvert and Mike Kipling all took two wickets apiece for the visitors.

Openers Mike Eyre hit 31 and Kipling 38, then Tom Poor struck a crucial 56, Norman completing the job with 34no.

Seamer & Irton 2nds won by 23 runs at home to Scalby 2nds.

Opener Craig Baker struck 41 and Tom Greenwood 29 as the hosts were dismissed for 178, veteran Mike Buttery scooping 4-24, Max Hesp 3-39 and Nathan Barber 3-25.

Gary Walters' cracking spell of 4-16 helped peg Scalby back to 155-7, despite a plucky 44no from Tom Hendry.

Division Three leaders Flamborough continued their superb run of form with an eight-wicket home win against Muston, with Jack Carradice Clarkson the bowling hero for Boro

Carradice-Clarkson secured excellent figures of 5-26 in nine overs as Muston were skittled for only 60 in 27.4 overs, with Jack Waud weighing in with 3-14 in 7.4 overs.

Luke Dixon's 30 not out sealed the win for the hosts.

Ravenscar kick-started their promotion push with a seven-wicket win at Wold Newton

Toby Robson-Brown's defiant 67 dominated the Newton total of 124-9, Ryan Souter, Firoz Ghafori and Luke Stokoe taking two wickets each.

Skipper Shaun Bayes steered Ravenscar to victory with 37no, supported well by Farid Pardess' 29.

Eight-man Habton 2nds were all out for 96 in 26.5 overs, Charlie Henry the top Grosmont bowler with 3-18 while Vernon Smith top-scored with 26.

Opener Charlie Parker then smacked 44 and Stuart Knaggs 27no as the hosts sprinted to a winning 97-4 from 13.5 overs, K Antonelli taking 2-1 in his solitary over.

Scarborough Rugby Club won by 67 runs at Filey 2nds.

Division Four leaders Sherburn 2nds won by 32 runs at Bridlington 3rds.

The pacesetters limped to 90-6 and only a seventh-wicket stand of 52 between skipper Matthew Lickes (39) and skipper Abin Roy (30) helped them to 182 all out, Al Lickes hitting 32 earlier on.

Thomas Shephard scooped great figures of 4-23, Josh Richardson 3-28 and Ben Jackson 3-40.

Brid also made a poor start, slipping to 66-7, and despite 48 from number eight bat Steven Lount and 24s from Shephard and Josh Harvey the hosts were dismissed for 150.

Dave Phillips was the star man for Sherburn with cracking figures of 5-26.

Scarborough 3rds conceded their game at home to Malton and Old Malton 3rds.

On Sunday, Staxton 2nds strolled to an eight-wicket win at Forge Valley 2nds.

The hosts were dismissed for 90 off 39.1 overs, opener Pete Wannop top-scoring with 22 from 88 balls, Mark Dove, Leon Stafford and Adrian Young taking two wickets each.

Skipper Craig Hill steered his side to a winning 93-2 from 18.5 overs, the opener's 54no, allied to Elliott Cooper's 29, securing the victory for the visitors.

George Messias' superb 6-21 could not save Pickering 3rds from a 47-run defeat at home to Brompton 2nds on Sunday.

Messias was a constant threat as Brompton were all out for 152, Steve Johnson top-scoring with 38, Phil Holden hitting 32 and Alex Bennett 26, the visitors crucially putting on 50 runs for the final two wickets.

Alfie Messias (29) was the only home batter to get going as the Pikes were dismissed for 105, Tony Hulme snapping up 3-29.

Division Five leaders Forge Valley 3rds eased to a 10-wicket win at Malton and Old Malton 4ths.

Babu Matthew snapped up 4-18 as Malton slumped to 86 all out, Raja Mariadhasan taking 3-12.

Openers Midhunsingh Vijayasingh (66no) and Byju Ousephutty (20no) then wrapped up the win with an unbeaten stand of 91 in just 9.4 overs.

Ravenscar 2nds; promotion hopes were dented by a five-wicket final-ball loss at home to rivals Nawton Grange 2nds.

A defiant 67 not out from veteran all-rounder Jish Rewcroft guided the home side to 155-5, LIam Wood taking 3-25.

The visitors secured victory from the final ball of the game to reach 156-5, Paul Everett hitting 38 and opener Jon Moxon 28.