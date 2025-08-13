Skipper Ian Scott steers Pocklington CC 3rds to win at Melbourne

Pocklington 3rds won at Melbourne by five wickets on Saturday afternoon.

​Pocklington CC 3rds boosted their YPLN Division 5 Ebor promotion push with a five-wicket success at rivals Melbourne on Saturday.

​Archie Sumner took 3-13, Matthew Smith 2-5 and Ben Lister 2-12 as the hosts were dismissed for 118.

Skipper Ian Scott’s excellent 67no sealed the win with assistance from all-rounder Lister (30).

Pocklington remain in Championship East relegation trouble after crumbling to 73 all out in a nine-wicket loss at home to Beverley Town 2nds.

Fans take in the action at the Yapham CC Women & Girls Softball Cricket Festival.

Yapham CC lost by 17 runs at home to New Earswick.

The visitors were all out for 113 in 36.3 overs. Henry Kay took 3 wickets and there were 4 for Paul Van Dijk, but Yapham fell away to 96 all out.

Yapham 2nds lost by 128 runs at Bishopthorpe.

The hosts amassed 255-4 and Yapham finished on 127 all out.

On Sunday August 3 Yapham hosted a Women & Girls Softball Cricket Festival combined with a Family Fun Day.

The festival was organised in conjunction with the Yorkshire Cricket Board and involving teams from across East and North Yorkshire, and after some brief early morning showers it turned out to be a fine sunny afternoon with.

The women and girls played some very enjoyable games and lots of spectators enjoyed the bouncy castle, garden games, barbecue, home-made cakes and other refreshments – a great event all round!

Yapham 3rd lost by four wickets at Dunnington 4ths.

Phil Jennings top-scored with 33 in a total of 117-9.

Dunnington made 119-6, Harry Moore taking 3-17.