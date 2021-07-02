Staxton Cricket Club to stage Edwin Cooper Memorial Day

Edwin Cooper is pictured right, with Rob Pinder (centre) and Bernard Goulding (left)

The Memorial Day will be held on Sunday August 1, with all money collected going to St Catherine's Hospice, the charity chosen by Edwin's family.

The day's activities starting with a chance to look at Edwin's village history in Staxton Village Hall from 10am.

Refreshments and cakes will be available at the village hall.

From 11.30am the cricket club will host a craft stall, face-painting and children's games, junior cricket session and much more family fun.