Staxton Cricket Club to stage Edwin Cooper Memorial Day
Staxton Cricket Club are staging a Memorial Day for stalwart Edwin Cooper, who passed away last May.
The Memorial Day will be held on Sunday August 1, with all money collected going to St Catherine's Hospice, the charity chosen by Edwin's family.
The day's activities starting with a chance to look at Edwin's village history in Staxton Village Hall from 10am.
Refreshments and cakes will be available at the village hall.
From 11.30am the cricket club will host a craft stall, face-painting and children's games, junior cricket session and much more family fun.
A Staxton CC v Grandchildren XI cricket match will start at 1.30pm, with a barbecue starting from 5.30pm, with the Staxton CC bar being open plus traditional cricket teas being available throughout the day.