Theaker bags brilliant five wickets as Staithes 2nds secure six-wicket success at Forge Valley 2nds

Brompton 2nds claimed a crucial win against Bridlington 3rds in Division Four.

Staithes 2nds maintained their 100% start to the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Four campaign with a six-wicket win at Forge Valley 2nds.

Ben Theaker was the star man for the visitors, bagging a brilliant five wickets for just six runs in his eight overs as Valley were dismissed for 97 despite an impressive 40 by M Atkinson.

Lucas Theaker took 2-23 and Liam Champion 2-27 for the promotion-chasers.

Steven Bates and Aaron Kaya took 2-16 apiece to keep Valley in the hunt as Staithes slipped to 46-4, but an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 52 between M Guest (25no) and Mark Allen (27no) saw the visitors to a winning 98-4 with 5.1 overs to spare.

Brompton 2nds are still top of the fourth division. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

High-flying Brompton 2nds worked hard to earn a 34-run success at home to Bridlington 3rds.

Skipper Phil Holden smacked a crucial 61 for the home side, opener Dan Reardon also adding 45 as they slipped to 154 all out from 122-2, sparked by an excellent 6-17 from Carl Parkin.

Steve Lount’s 60 looked to have Brid in prime position at 112-4, but Holden’s excellent 3-2 sparked a remarkable collapse to 119 all out.

Wykeham 3rds eased to an eight-wicket success at nine-man Ravenscar 2nds.

George Shannon was on fire with the ball, recording match-winning figures of 5-11 in 7-3 overs as the home side slumped to 59 all out in 32.3 overs, Sam Bull (20) and Jim Noble (15) the leading scorers for Ravenscar.

Andy Shepherdson’s 23no from 109 balls and Gary Owen’s 20no in 60 balls steered Wykeham to 60-2 in 32.3 overs, Bull taking 2-13 to cap a solid all-round display.