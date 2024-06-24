Valley forge clear of Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Three rivals after double success
On Saturday, Valley edged to a two-wicket win at title rivals Scarborough Hospital.
Shine Suja hit 34 and Syamkumar Nair 28 as the hosts were all out for 157, Valley then slumped from 77-2 to 120-8 but Aron Calvert’s 34 saw them edge home despite Vitty Thomas’s 4-24.
On Sunday, Valley swept to a five-wicket win at home to Sherburn 2nds.
L Calvert snapped up 4-19, Zach Lloyd 3-13 and Max Baldwin 3-24 as Sherburn slumped to 78 all out in 24.3 overs
Kev Lickes gave Valley a few worries with 3-35, but 21 from Charlie Ionascu and 15no from Calvert saw the hosts to victory.
On Saturday, Sherburn 2nds won by 15 runs at home to Wykeham 2nds.
Al Lickes’ impressive 68no helped the hosts post 182 all out, Connor Miles smashing 45 in 26 balls, including two sixes and five fours. Balraj Balachandran the top Wykeham bowler with 4-24. Dave Stockhill’s superb 83no gave Wykeham hope but they fell short on 167-7.
Alex Burtt bagged a magnificent 7-48 as Glaisdale netted a 101-run home victory against Scarborough Rugby Club.
Great batting by Jack Stentiford (66) and William Burtt (63) helped promotion-chasing Glaisdale rack up 268-9, Pete Stentiford adding 37 and Iain Groark 26, Billy Kelly scooping a superb 5-53.
The visitors were all out for 167, despite Jake Lyon’s 40 and George Elliott’s 34.
Promotion-hunting Staxton 2nds eased to a seven-wicket win at struggling Wold Newton.
Rob Cooper took 3-28 as Newton were all out for 102, while Steve Hill, Paul Russell and Craig Hill all took two wickets apiece, then opener Steve Hill’s 65no sealed the win for Staxton.
On Sunday, Pickering 3rds stormed to a 139-run win at home to Ravenscar.