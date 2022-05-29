Will Bradley's superb century steers SBL Division 2 leaders Ganton to victory at Cayton 2nds

Beckett League reports

Skipper Bradley led by example with 26 fours and two sixes during his brilliant spell at the crease, the next highest scorer for Ganton being Philip Elliott with 17 as the away team were dismissed for 212 in just 34.1 overs, Gary Pickup, Jake Seastron and Joel Boyer bagging two wickets apiece.

The promotion-chasing home side gave it a good go in reply, veteran Simon Glave hitting 46, Lee Pettitt 32, James Barber 26 and Leon Kennedy 27 but they ended up short on 196-8, James Richardson bagging 3-37 for the leaders.

Mulgrave 2nds all-rounder Nick Gibson's heroics failed to save his side from an 18-run loss at Nawton Grange, .

Anton Wessels' cracking 70 led Grange to 209 all out in 42.5 overs, with fine support from Andrew Welford (46) and Richard Bentley (35), Gibson taking a superb 4-17 in four overs.

Skipper Gibson then capped a superb personal performance with 74 as opener, and knocks of 36 from Ben Duell and 29 from Peter Stentiford looked to have Mulgrave in pole position at 167-3, but two wickets apiece from Daniel Otterburn-Smith, George Bentley and Darren Smith reduced them to 191-9.

Snainton kept up their promotion push with a seven-wicket home success against Scalby 2nds.

Ryan Cooper's superb 4-18 led the way for Snainton, with two wickets apiece for Ben Norman, Luke Calvert and Rob Holt helping skittle Scalby 2nds for just 91 runs, Tim Piper hitting 24.

Mike Kipling's 33no steered Snainton home, Norman adding 19 to cap a fine day.

Glaisdale all-rounder Jack Allanson put in one of the performances of the season in the SBL, with a brilliant 94 followed by a six-wicket haul as his side earned their first win of the season, triumphing by 14 runs at home to Seamer & Irton 2nds.

Allanson hammered 13 fours and two sixes in his brilliant innings, falling just six runs short of a ton as the hosts posted an imposing 252-5, Allanson sharing a third-wicket stand of 174 with William Burtt (55), opener Alex Burtt also adding 35, and Gary Walters taking 3-19 for Seamer.

Opening bowler Allanson the scooped a stunning 6-28 from his 10 overs as Seamer battled hard to reach 238-9, Liam Lowery (57), Tom Greenwood (55) and skipper Jamie Haxby (44) all impressing for the visitors.

Settrington claimed a one-wicket win at Wykeham 2nds.

Flamborough remain in pole position in Division Three after surging to a swift eight-wicket home win against Filey 2nds.

The visitors were skittled for 42 runs in 21 overs, Boro racing to a winning 43-2 from 7.5 overs.

Daisy Stokoe shone with the bat and ball as second-placed Ravenscar cruised to a 73-run success at home to Muston.

Robin Coulson (37) was the only home batter to shine early on, but Daisy Stokoe (27no) and father Jon Stokoe (30) helped Ravenscar post 150-7, Kyle Orabge bagging 3-33.

Teenager Daisy Stokoe then claimed 3-27 in nine overs and seasoned campaigner Will Warwick 3-20 in seven overs as Muston were skittled for just 77 in 24.1 overs.

Goathland kept in touch with the top two with a 51-run home triumph against Grosmont.

Wold Newton won by four wickets in a low-scoring contest at Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Great Habton 2nds conceded their home game against Scarborough RUFC.

Nine-man Sherburn 2nds moved into top spot in Division Four after their two-wicket win at 10-man Scarborough 3rds

Tim Cashell's brilliant 84 helped the home side to 170 all out, with T Denton (34) the only other batter to reach double figures, Al Lickes taking 4-22.

Paul Melling's 3-34 kept Scarborough in the hunt, but Daniel Dawes' excellent unbeaten 54 from 41 balls, including seven fours and a six, allied to Jordon Farrow's 30, saw the away team edge to a winning 173-6 from 28.3 overs.

Malton & Old Malton 3rds are second after they earned a 20-run win at home to Brompton 2nds, while Forge Valley 2nds triumphed by seven wickets at Bridlington 3rds.

In Division Five, leaders Wykeham 3rds triumphed by 62 runs at home to nine-man Nawton Grange 2nds.

Skipper Gary Owen led the way for the home side with 69no, Chris Soulsby adding 49no and Jack Milburn 41 as Wykeham posted 187-4.

Robin Shepherdson's 3-18 then helped send Grange crashing to 125 all out, skipper Liam Wood hitting 34 and Jack Everett 31 for the depleted visitors.