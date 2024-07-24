Wykeham Cricket Club Under-15s claim North-East title to keep Lord’s final dream alive

Wykeham Cricket Club Under-15s won their ECB Vitality Blast North-East final on Sunday to keep their dreams of a Lord’s final alive.

Wykeham claimed a dramatic three-run win at home to Durham City CC to move into the regional semi-final at Weston CC, Cheshire on Monday, July 29 against either Didsbury or Oxton, 10.30am start.

The other semi will be played at the same venue, at the same time, the regional final starting at 2.30pm.

The winner of this final progresses to the national semi-final, followed by the Lord’s final on Saturday September 14.

Wykeham Junior Manager and Chairman Adam Hutchinson said: “It was an incredible game of cricket played by two excellent teams, neither deserved to lose, but this team, led by Evan Chapman, continues to answer every question they are asked in this national comp.

"The club’s very proud of them especially the way each one steps up in different games which is why they have got so deep into the competition.”

The hosts batted first on Sunday and reached 117 all out thanks to Jack Milburn’s aggressive 48 and opener Ben Squires’ solid 35.

Hutchinson added: “Chapman skippered superbly, opening with two spinners, as four out of six spinners bowled.

"Seamers Chapman (3-24) and Reece Wright also bowled well.

"The team fielded amazing and well to limit them to 114-8.”

Most of the team attend Scarborough College, and headmaster Guy Emmett said: “Congratulations to Wykeham CC for a special victory, following their great all-around performance against Durham City CC.

" A team led by their excellent captain, Evan Chapman, defeated a side containing many county players.

"However, team is the keyword for Wykeham CC U15s. From opener Harry Amstell to Toby Hutchinson, 11, they are on the verge of playing at the Home of Cricket due to each player and the atmosphere created at their beautiful village club.

"Saying congratulations to Wykeham CC does not seem enough!