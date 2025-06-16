YPLN Beckett Divisions: Armstrong and Clough star as Brompton reclaim top spot in Division 1

Keeper-batsman Lee Kerr, pictured celebrating a catch earlier this season against Ganton, hit 47 in Cayton's win against Thornton Dale,. Photo by Simon Dobson

All-rounders Callum Armstrong and Gareth Clough were on stunning form as Brompton returned to the top of the YPLN Beckett Division 1 table with a 125-run win at Staithes.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The in-form Armstrong smacked a brilliant 112, sharing a great stand of 151 with fellow opener Brooklyn Manyemba (55) and a 112-run partnership for the second wicket with Clough (70) as the visitors racked up 307-5.

Despite the best efforts of opener Chris Morrison (43) and Dan Belsham (40) Staithes fell well short on 182 all out, despite number 10 Callum Stonehouse’s plucky 27. Armstrong and Clough took three wickets apiece to cap brilliant all-round performances while seasoned campaigner Neil Fletcher was the top bowler with 4-40 for the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamer were knocked off top spot after their 36-run loss at title rivals Wykeham, who climbed to fourth.

Staxton opener Ryan Baldry was among the runs in the win at Brid 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

Opening batsmen Malachi Harry and Ricky Nock handed the hosts a steady start with a stand of 78 before the latter fell for 42 after 20.5 overs.

Harry and Ethan Stones carried on the fine batting with a partnership of 71 for the second wicket until Harry was dismissed for 56, Stones falling soon after for 49 in 44 balls, Sam Owen adding a swift 30 in 20 balls to take Wykeham to 226-6 in 45 overs..

Opener Tom Greenwood (59) and skipper Gregg Chadwick (37) gave Seamer a sound start, but a great all-round display by the Wykeham bowlers saw Seamer dismissed for 190 with seven overs left, Harry Amstell taking 3-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby are only three points off the top, in third spot, after a 110-run win at home to Sherburn, who slipped from fourth to sixth.

Steve Janney hit 69 in vain as Brid 2nds lost at home to Staxton. Photo by TCF Photography

Openers Gregor Fraser (45) and Jon Barton (48) got the hosts off to a brilliant start with a partnership of 100, until Stu Pickard dismissed both in swift succession.

The hosts then began to wobble until Ben Luntley’s 40 and Lachlan Cooke’s 24 added extra impetus to their innings, Scalby posting 242-7, Chris Crawford taking 3-55.

Paul Hesp’s 4-39 was the leading light of a cracking all-round show from the Scalby bowlers as the visitors were skittled for 132.

Staxton eased to a nine-wicket triumph at Bridlington 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Janney top-scored with 69 as the hosts struggled to get going against accurate Seamer bowling, Jamie Boynton adding 25, James Ward’s 4-29 and Linden Gray's 3-24 sending them crashing from 127-4 to 149 all out in 36.5 overs.

Taj Clarke hit an excellent 64no and Jack Pinder an impressive 52no, Ryan Baldry chipping in with 30, as Staxton won with 150-1 in just 22 overs.

Fylingdales boosted their hopes of beating the drop with their first win of the season, a seven-wicket success at Ebberston.

Justin Mayne snapped up 3-10, with two wickets apiece for Mark Estill and Jack Clarkson as the hosts crumbled to 85 all out in 33.5 overs, Josh Parker (26) and Nat Parker (24) helping Dales to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby 2nds boosted their Division 2 promotion challenge with a 28-run success at Cloughton.

James Ledden led the way with the bat for the visitors with a fine knock of 60, sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 63 with Tom Hendry (45no) as they posted 148-6, Jack Hakings taking 3-30.

Chris Malthouse shone with 4-22 as the hosts were all out for 120 despite a battling 52no by Ben Rowe and Liam Salt’s 36.

Mike Artley smashed an excellent 135 as Sewerby moved away from the relegation zone with a 52-run win at fellow strugglers Seamer 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artley, who hammered two sixes and 21 fours in his terrific ton, shared a top-notch third-wicket stand of 142 with skipper Craig Ward (56 in 43 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes) as the clifftop club posted 296-7, while opener Kop Harrison hit 38, Arnie Tindall and opening bat Steven Kitching 24.

Dan Jewitt took 3-71 for the home side.

Jamie Haxby struck 53no as Seamer put up a good fight but fell short on 244-5, Tyler Duckworth chipping in with 30 and Matty Walters 24no.

Filey remain in pole position after a rapid nine-wicket win at home to nine-man Grosmont.

Ben Robson took 4-22 as the visitors were all out for 54, then Thomas Pinder’s 27no sealed the swift hammering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ganton maintained their promotion bid with a seven-wicket victory at home to Flamborough.

Robbie Milner took 3-11, Will Bradley 3-17 and Matthew Atkinson 3-19 as Boro were dismissed for 104 despite a brilliant innings of 69 by opener Luke Dixon.

Milner capped a great all-round show with 54no as Ganton eased to the win, fellow opener Jack Heslehurst adding 27.

Cayton hit top form to see off Thornton Dale by seven wickets and dent the visitors’ promotion ambitions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Mann was the top home bowler with 4-53 as Dale made 212-6, mainly due to the excellent batting of veteran Daz Ellis, who fell just six runs short of a century, while Lewis White added 42.

The hosts batsmen worked well to surpass this target with 214-3 in 40.2 overs, opener Jake McAleese top-scoring with 67, while Joel Boyer added 49no, Lee Kerr 47 and James Barber 30 as Dale slipped from second to fifth.

Great Habton earned a five-wicket victory at home to Settrington thanks to an excellent 5-23 by Tom Richardson.

Ryan Vance also took 3-23 as Setty collapsed from 133-3 to 150 all out, throwing away the solid early work of Matthew Midgley (41), George Rounthwaite (29) and skipper Callum Morley (29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Fraser (49) and Josh Raines (40no) steered Habton to victory.

Division 3 leaders Wykeham 2nds romped to a rapid eight-wicket win at Sherburn.

Reece Wright, Tom Owen, Ryan Souter and Josh Grover bagged two wickets apiece as nine-man Sherburn were all out for 67.

Ben Metcalfe’s 31no in 18 balls steered the pacesetters to a winning 71-2 in 7.3 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Ward’s excellent 100 not out and 3-3 helped Staithes 2nds surge from fifth up to second spot with a 105-run win at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Brompton 2nds edged to a two-wicket win at home to Glaisdale.

The visitors made a great start with Pete Stentiford smacking 56, J Stentiford 40 and opener Tom Wardell 25 as they made 211-9, Aaron Fox taking 3-38 and Phil Holden 3-22.

Alex Bennett hammered an excellent 75, but fine bowling from Stentiford (3-33) had the hosts in trouble at 170-7 until skipper Holden added a rapid 39 in 29 balls, the win being sealed by tail-enders Paul Nicholson (10no) and Martin Willsher (9no).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staxton 2nds boosted their chances of climbing away from the drop-zone with a nine-wicket win at home to Ebberston 2nds.

Jacob Warters led the way early on for Ebberston with 38, but Joe Stearman’s strong spell of 4-35 and Riley Dawson’s 3-34 sent the visitors crashing from 106-2 to 140 all out.

Opener Dan Thewlis’ impressive 66no saw Staxton to victory with solid support from Kev Armstrong (39no) and captain Craig Hill (32no).

Charlie Tindall took a superb 6-38 and opener Liam Calvert struck a crucial 72no as Forge Valley won by six wickets at Scarborough Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hollingworth smacked a superb 94 and took 3-52 as Glaisdale 2nds earned their opening Division 4 success of the season with an excellent five-wicket win at home to Filey 2nds in a high-scoring contest.

Lewis East made a cracking 72 and Harry Pawson an excellent 74no in just 53 balls as Filey posted 250-8 in 40 overs, Sam Harland taking 3-55.

The latter then shone with the bat, falling just six runs short of a ton after hitting 16 fours, Tobi Fergus crashing 66 in 59 balls and Harry Jones adding 32, Hashami Khalil Ullah’s 4-31 giving the hosts late nerves before Billy Blake’s 12no saw them home.

Shaun Bayes’ impressive 83 not out helped Ravenscar ease to a seven-wicket win at home to Scalby 3rds.

Wykeham 3rds won by 39 runs at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Shepherdson led the way for 49 for the away side, skipper George Shannon struck 41, while Henry Stabler added 33 and Pete Shepherdson 24 as they made 188-8. Paul Elgey taking 3-32.

Ed Foto hit 35 and Waring 28 as Dale were all out out for 139, Grayson Gerber scooping 4-24 and Oliver Raja 3-16.

Scarborough 2nds won by 19 runs at home to promotion rivals Wold Newton on Sunday despite a stunning spell of 6-18 from Newton’s David Meer.

The hosts were skittled for 125, Bret Clement hitting 35 and T Denton 30, Simon Moore taking 3-37 to support Meer. Denton then took 3-25 and Andy Warburton 3-21 as Newton slumped to 106 all out.