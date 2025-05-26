YPLN Beckett Divisions: Taylor and Bates shine as Forge Valley 2nds sink Scarborough CC 2nds​​​​​​​

Scarborough 2nds v Forge Valley 2nds - Valley bowler Steven Bates claimed 4-32 in a lively new ball spell. Photo by Simon Dobson

Forge Valley 2nds batsman Daniel Taylor’s excellent 96 not out in just 58 deliveries helped them maintain a strong start to the YPLN Beckett Division 4 season with an eight-wicket win at North Marine Road against Scarborough 2nds.

Steven Bates was the star Valley bowler with 4-32 as the hosts recovered from 52-5 to 132 all out thanks to determined batting by veteran Gary Ellwood (49no) and opener Mike Mulryne (31).

In reply, Valley slumped to 8-2 but Taylor hammered 17 fours and shared an unbroken third-wicket stand with Charlie Baldwin (26no) as the visitors eased to victory with 134-2 from 20.2 overs.

Bridlington 3rds kept up their 100% record with a five-wicket success at home to rivals Filey 2nds.

Gary Ellwood was in good form with the bat for Scarborough CC 2nds in their loss at home to Forge Valley 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

Sridharreddy Depa snapped up 3-5 and Jack Lee 3-20 as Filey were dismissed for 91, Hashami Khalil Ullah top-scoring on 23no.

The latter and Ben Robson took a couple of wickets each to keep Filey in it but an unbeaten 42 from Steven Lount sealed the win.

Kyle Orange took a stunning 5-9 and hit 40 to lead Wold Newton to a 138-run triumph at Scalby 3rds.

Arun Yadav top-scored with 45no while David Southwell struck 35, the hosts also conceding 40 extras as Newton posted 214-5.

Valley keeper Charlie Ionascu reacts superbly to catch a James Denton reverse slog. Photo by Simon Dobson

Orange crushed the opposition with his five-wicket haul as Scalby slumped to 76 all out.

Ravenscar 2nds earned a superb five-wicket win on the road at Glaisdale.

Andrew Marsay top-scored with an impressive 71no, Sarah Bonnard adding 36no as they made 187-5, John Nelson taking 3-29 in 10 overs.

An excellent undefeated 89 from opener Rhys Stansfield steered the Ravens to victory with two balls to spare.

Valley skipper Peter Wannop in batting action. Photo by Simon Dobson

Ravenscar were edged out by five runs in a close contest at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Opener Gary Owen’s determined 88no in 40 overs allied to fellow veteran Andy Shepherdson’s 65 helped the visitors post 194-5, Jon Murrell bagging 4-35.

Despite the best efforts of skipper Jim Noble (59) and all-rounders Jish Rewcroft (44) and Will Warwick (46no) Ravenscar ended agonisingly short on 189-6, George Shannon taking 4-63.

Brompton all-rounder Callum Armstrong impressed as his side secured a seven-wicket Division 1 win at home to Flixton 2nds.

Scarborough 2nds opener Mike Mulryne on his way to a score of 31.

Charlie Colley struck 43, Jack Walmsley 33, Tom Gormley 24 and veteran Damon Gormley 23no as the visitors posted 186-8, Armstrong the top Brompton bowler with 3-37.

Armstrong then led the way with the bat, hitting a superb 67, allied to Tom Pateman’s impressive 48no as they won it with 187-3 in 37.2 overs.

Skipper Ryan Hargreaves snapped up a brilliant 5-23 as high-flying Staxton powered to a six-wicket win at strugglers Fylingdales.

Ben Noble top-scored for Dales with a determined 39 in 93 balls, while Mark Estill added 34 and opener Robert Tucker 30 as they were dismissed for 155.

Estill took two wickets early on to reduce Staxton to 17-2, but Ryan Baldry then took charge with an explosive 70 from 62 balls, including three sixes and 11 fours, and Aaron Howard’s 31no saw them home to a victorious 159-4 in 26.1 overs.

Sherburn worked hard for a two-wicket triumph at Bridlington 2nds.

Kyle Outhart snapped up 4-31, George Worthy 3-52 and Phil Pickard 2-5 as Brid were dismissed for 128, Steven Janney top-scoring with 42 for the hosts.

Sherburn looked in deep trouble at 89-7 but Jamie Thomson’s 25 and 16no from Worthy helped the visitors to a winning 129-8 with 2.5 overs to spare,

Matthew Kings bagged a match-winning 5-22 in 73 overs as Ebberston condemned visitors Wykeham to their first defeat of the season, the hosts winning by 66 runs.

Ben Lockey struck 51, skipper Jordan Welford 42 and fellow opener Jon Mason 37 as the home side posted 206-6.

Wykeham batsmen Malachi Harry (33), Ethan Stones (32) and Sam Owen (27) battled away but their reply fell away from 98-3 to 140 all out as spinner Kings and Frankie Beal (3-41) took charge.

Seamer kept up their strong start to the season with an eight-wicket victory at Staithes.

Adam Morris took 3-34 as the hosts were dismissed for 166, number eight batsman Jeff Morrison top-scoring with 32.

Toby Jones continued his superb start to the season with the bat, as his 64 not out in 65 balls helped Seamer to the win with 170-2 in 35.2 overs, sharing an unbroken third-wicket stand of 120 with Gregg Chadwick (49no), opener Archie Graham having struck 35.

An excellent 134 not out from Chris Malthouse helped Scalby 2nds to a 146-run Division 2 win at home to Sewerby.

Openers Malthouse and James Ledden put on a magnificent 182 for the first wicket until the dismissal of Ledden for a sparkling 89 in 88 balls including 16 fours and a six.

Malthouse smashed 18 fours and a couple of sixes in his ton and shared an undefeated third-wicket stand of 91 with Craig Jenkinson (30no) as they reached 297-2 in 45 overs.

All-rounder Malthouse then shone with the ball, taking 3-35 as the clifftop club slumped to 151 all out, Mike Artley hitting a defiant 44 and Tom McMeeken 27.

Opener Luke Dixon struck a match-winning 77 not out as Flamborough coasted to a six-wicket win at Seamer 2nds.

Mark Abram added 40 as Boro progressed to a winning 146-4 in 33.1 overs.

David Graham struck 44, Jamie Haxby 33no and Matty Walters 28 as hosts Seamer battled to 145-7,

Charlie Parker’s brilliant 107 proved to be in vain as Grosmont lost by four wickets at Thornton Dale.

Parker smacked four sixes and 15 fours as the opener took charge, Arran Liddle adding 27 as they posted 197-8, Leo Barnett’s 47no in 42 balls, including three sixes and four fours, seeing Dale to a winning 198-6 after fine work from skipper Tim Hunt (50 in 39 deliveries including 11 fours) and Ed Foto (33) – Alfie Harrison taking 3-40.

Filey suffered their first loss of the season, edged out by 27 runs at Clarence Drive by Ganton.

Openers Robert Bradley and Robbie Milner gave the visitors a brilliant start with a stand of 129, Robert Bradley top-scoring with a sparkling 80 while Milner added 48, Nathan Vernon and Leighton Bailey leading the Filey fightback with three wickets each as Ganton posted 222-7.

Filey struggled early on until number seven bat Muhammad Hussnain Khalid smacked 52 in just 35 balls including three sixes and four fours, but despite useful knocks from William Skene (35), Bailey (26) and Vernon (27) they were all out for 191 with 3.2 overs left, Greg Cousins taking 3-37.

Cayton won by six wickets at home to Settrington.

Stephen Beal’s brilliant 89 held the Setty innings together as they were all out for 160, Chris Mann starring with 3-26 and Kieran Glave taking 3-54.

Stalwart Simon Glave’s excellent 73, allied to opener Jake McAleese’s 42, helped Cayton win it with 163-4 from 37.2 overs.

Ebberston 2nds all-rounder James Boyes was the star man with 7-35 and a 29-ball 68 as they roared to an 169-run Division 3 win at Wykeham 2nds.

The visitors racked up a huge 308-7 in 40 overs, openers Samuel Hitchenor and Damian Readman smashing 87 and 75 respectively as their stand of 143 paved the way for the visitors to run riot.

Boyes then hammered seven sixes and five fours in an amazing innings and put on 90 for the second wicket with Hitchenor, skipper Will Megginson chipping in with 37 down the order.

Ben Metcalfe (53 in 30 balls including four sixes and five fours) and Ant Allison (39) gave Wykeham a chance, but Boyes then ripped the home batting order apart with outstanding figures of 7-35 and Jonty Megginson also scooped 3-13 as Wykeham collapsed from 108-1 to 139 all out.

Staithes opened their account for the season with a rapid 10-wicket win at Snainton thanks to Ben Theaker’s stunning spell of 5-15 in six overs.

Jon Ward and Lucas Theaker snapped up 2-4 and 2-2 as the hosts slumped to 49 all out, Gary Sivills (30no) and Steve Sargent (18no) steering the visitors to a winning 50-0 in 61 balls.

Daley Wharton struck an excellent 68 and took 4-36 as hosts Sherburn 2nds battled back for a 34-run win at home to Glaisdale.

L Simpson snapped up 4-25 as the home side were dismissed for 129, only Wharton’s defiant innings keeping Sherburn in the contest.

Wharton then shone with the ball as Glaisdale were all out for 95, but it was Jordan Farrow, with 5-13, who was the star bowler, Tom Wardell hitting 28 for the visitors.