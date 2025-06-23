YPLN Beckett Divisions: Will Bradley and Jack Heslehurst smack tons as Ganton crush Grosmont

From left, Ganton's Dan Connor, captain Will Bradley, Pat Philpot, Jack Heslehurst and Isaac Hatton line up with the scoreboard after Bradley and Heslehurst's terrific tons.

Skipper Will Bradley smashed a spectacular undefeated 168 in 118 balls and opener Jack Heslehurst a stunning 152 from 118 deliveries as Ganton romped to a 234-run victory at Grosmont in YPLN Beckett Division 2.

Bradley hammered 30 fours and three sixes while Heslehurst crashed 25 fours and a couple of sixes as Ganton amassed a mighty 426-3 in 45 overs, one of the highest totals in the league’s history.

In reply, Grosmont made a respectable 192, Charlie Parker scoring 49 as Ed Bradley bagged 3-43 to round off the win for the promotion-chasers.

In the battle of the top two, Kieren Gayle was the all-round star as leaders Filey won by five wickets at rivals Scalby 2nds.

Ganton skipper Will Bradley smashed a stunning ton in the win against Grosmont. Photo by Simon Dobson

Gayle snapped up an excellent 4-21 and Tyler Beck 4-47 as Scalby made their way to 178-9, James Ledden hitting 44 and Tom Hendry 30.

The leaders worked hard for the win, William Skene hitting 53, Sean Pinder 33 and Gayle 27 as they reached 180-5.

Jack Corner sparkled with bat and ball as Great Habton stayed in the promotion mix with a 43-run success at Flamborough.

Opener Mark Aconley’s superb 74 anchored Habton’s innings, Corner adding a crucial 38 as they were dismissed for 194, mainly thanks to a magnificent 6-54 from Jack Carradice-Clarkson, Luke Dixon taking 3-59.

Sherburn batter Jordan Wharton hits the ball back over the bowler's head for four in the home loss to Wykeham. Photo by Simon Dobson

Opening bat Dixon capped a final all-round day with a cracking 75, but was offered little support as Corner scooped 4-26. Boro ended up on 151-9.

Joel Boyer hammered an astonishing 160 and Paul Pennock a magnificent 125 not out as Cayton’s resurgence continued with a 75-run win in a runfeast at lowly Seamer 2nds, Darrol Lewis also hitting a brilliant 118 for the home side.

Boyer struck 29 fours in his 122-ball innings of 160, while Pennock smashed two sixes and 20 fours in his 82 balls at the crease, the pair sharing a 233-run stand for the third wicket as Cayton racked up a huge 340-4.

Opener Lewis then hit 23 fours in his 119 in 123 balls as Seamer reached 265-7, Austin Thompson and Connor Davison taking three wickets apiece.

Ethan Stones took two wickets and struck 67no as Wykeham won by eight wickets at Sherburn. Photo by Simon Dobson

Stephen Beal hit an impressive 106 from 107 deliveries for nine-man Settrington but could not save them from a six-wicket loss at Sewerby.

Beal, who hit 15 fours, and Jonty Rounthwaite (33) shared an excellent fifth-wicket stand of 111, Eddie Rounthwaite having hit 29 as the visitors were all out for 212, Jon Atkinson the top home bowler with 4-37.

Eddie Rounthwaite’s 3-40 gave Setty hope but a stunning unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 136 between Alex Shipley (77no) and Arnie Tindall (68no) steered the hosts to 216-4 with 9.5 overs remaining.

Opener Gregor Fraser smashed a brilliant 126 from 127 balls as Division 1 joint-leaders Scalby won by 145 runs at Flixton 2nds.

Sherburn opener Ash Oldroyd made a defiant 38 from 67 balls. Photo by Simon Dobson

Fraser and Kristian Johnson (51) shared a superb 113-run stand to lay the groundwork for the visitors to push on to 265-5, Ben Luntley hitting 36no5.

The hosts were all out for 120 in reply, Joe Davies taking 3-20.

Archie Graham’s brilliant spell of 5-51 helped Seamer move level on points with Scalby at the top with a 65-run win at Staxton.

Seamer were wobbling on 50-3 until Shannon Threlfo got them back on track with a useful 43, and then middle-order batsmen Gregg Chadwick (60no) and Adam Morris (53) helped them post 223 all out in 43.3 overs, Linden Gray snapping up an excellent 4-27 and Kingsley Gray 3-60.

Graham then dominated with the ball and Toby Jones snapped up 3-20 as the home side were dismissed for 158 despite a battling 30 by number 10 Kingsley Gray.

Wykeham remain in the title race after easing to an eight-wicket success at Sherburn.

Sherburn opener Kyle Outhart made a start but fell for 16. Photo by Simon Dobson

Jordan Wharton struck 47 in just 32 balls including two sixes and seven fours, Ash Oldroyd adding 38, but Ryan Souter snapped up 3-10 as the hosts slumped from 126-3 to 158 all out.

Ethan Stones led the way with a sparkling 67no and Sam Owen 37no as Wykeham won with 159-2 in 25.1 overs5.

Title-chasers Brompton slumped to a surprise nine-wicket loss at home to Ebberston.

The visitors, who were in top spot before start of play, were dismissed for 98 in 32.3 overs thanks to some brilliant bowling from Thomas Horsley (4-25), Jonty Megginson (3-21) and Joe Dunnett (2-23).

Captain Jordan Welford smashed 40 and Jonathan Mason 37no as Ebberston eased to the win.

Bridlington 2nds suffered a five-wicket loss at home to Staithes.

The in-form Steven Janney struck a superb 81 in 77 balls and Chris Leeson 33 in a second-wicket century stand as Brid dug deep, but Staithes bowler Chris Morrison led the fightback with 4-49 as the hosts slumped from 118-1 to 167-8 and then rallied to end on 196-9.

Chris Morrison capped a fine all-round day with 28 as Staithes made a solid start, captain Jeff Morrison (45no) and Dan Belsham (36) steering them to a winning 197-5.

Forge Valley coasted to a 102-run home Division 3 triumph against relegation battlers Staxton 2nds on Saturday, despite a superb all-round show by the visitors’ Andy Dove.

Charlie Baldwin smacked an impressive 80 and Aron Calvert 62 as Valley were all out for a strong 279, Dove bagging a brilliant 6-67 for a nine-man Staxton.

Dove then top-scored with a defiant 60no, Steve Hill adding 37, but 4-25 by Steven Bates helped dismiss Staxton for 177.

Snainton boosted their promotion hopes with a seven-wicket home victory against lowly Sherburn 2nds.

Ben Norman took 3-21 and James Wilson 3-43 as the hosts were dismissed for 124 despite Matt Lickes’ battling 70.

Norman completed a great all-round show with 60no to steer Snainton to victory.

Basement team Scarborough Rugby Club won by 87 runs at Ebberston 2nds to give them hope of beating the drop.

Jake Lyon smashed 73 from just 52 balls, including two sixes and nine fours, Billy Kelly an undefeated 53, Simon Smith 49 and Mark Kelly 25 as the visitors posted 246-5.

Despite the best efforts of skipper Jon King (63) and opener Jacob Warters (55no), Ebberston fell well short on 159-5.

Mohammed Sabir’s terrific ton helped leaders Wykeham 2nds ease to a 179-run win at home to Scarborough Hospital.

Opener Sabir and M Katzenstein (58) launched an explosive attack on the visiting bowling attack, their stunning second-wicket stand of 150 putting the hosts in the driving seat, Sabir flaying the Hospital attack with a cracking a superb 116 from only 63 balls, including five sixes and 16 fours.

Josh Grover smashed 52no, Will Ward 46, and Miya Lalor 35 as the hosts racked up a massive 328-5 in 40 overs.

Lalor then led the way with 3-25 as Hospital were dismissed for 149, Ward also bagging 3-23 as the all-rounders sparkled.

Staithes 2nds stayed in the promotion hunt with a 54-run win at home to Brompton 2nds on Saturday.

Connall Gibson smashed an excellent 88 as the hosts were all out for 218, Ben Hinchley adding 47 while James Fox took 3-50.

Paul Theaker’s impressive 4-45 and Lucas Theaker’s 3-35 helped dismiss Brompton for 164, Alex Bennett hitting 45 and skipper Phil Holden 35.

Forge Valley 2nds remain top of Division 4 despite slipping to a 102-run loss at Wold Newton.

David Southwell struck 50, Thomas Southwell 47no and David Meer carried his bat for 42no as Newton posted 213-5.

The leaders were skittled for 111 despite Jon Duffill’s 48, Kyle Orange taking 3-26.

Scarborough 2nds boosted their title hopes with a rapid nine-wicket success at home to Brid 3rds.

Brid slumped from 63-5 to 70 all out as Kieran Rutter snapped up 4-38 with top work from Edward Rouse (2-6) and Hannah Randall (2-5), Sam Boyes top-scoring with 26.

Opener Mike Mulryne smashed 50 in 27 balls as Scarborough raced to a victorious 74-1 in just 9.2 overs.

Ravenscar boosted their promotion hopes with a seven-wicket win at Glaisdale 2nds.

Rohid Ullah took a brilliant 4-47 and veteran Will Warwick 3-29 as the hosts slumped from 98-3 to 148 all out, despite Tobi Fergus hitting a sparkling unbeaten 81.

Aqueel Zulfiqar struck 34no and Jish Rewcroft 34 as the visitors eased to the win.

George Shannon struck 78no and took 3-11 as Wykeham 3rds held on for a 10-run win at Filey 2nds

Ravenscar 2nds lost by 148 runs at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.