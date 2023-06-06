Double success for Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club mixed teams in Driffield League

Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team.

The Mixed A team were at their Hackness home in Division Four against the unbeaten Bridlington B team, writes Mark White.

In a nail-biting encounter Hackness and Scarborough just managed a 5-4 win.

The contest was decided on a tie-break involving Judy Milburn and partner Steve Brindle who went on to add a second rubber to secure the match. Hester Butterworth and her partner Rob Berry cruised through for their three wins while Jilly Pigg with Steve Jepson battled hard but couldn’t add to the scoresheet.

The unbeaten Mixed B team won 9-0 at Hutton Cranswick B in Division Five.

Julie Boddy played with John Reay, Sonja Kotzinger with Peter Lee and Vicki Calow with David Michell.

The Hackness & Scarborough Ladies A team won 5-4 at home to Bridlington A in Division Two.

The visitors came with a strong first pair but in another very close game decided on two tie-breaks both won by the home team.

Julie Boddy with Jean Blenkiron took two rubbers, one on a tie-break, as did Judy Milburn and partner Hazel Cross. The vital fifth rubber was added by Vicki Calow partnering Jackie Johnson for another great result.

The Ladies B team travelled to Market Weighton to play their D team in Division Four, the visitors had an excellent evening and came home 7-2 winners to make it five wins on the bounce.

Hara Davies and Michelle Harrison led the way with three rubbers closely followed by Jilly Pigg and Theresa Glassett playing together taking two rubbers as did Jane Thomson and Anne Schmuck. Overall a great result.

It was a bad week for the men’s teams as all four lost.

The Men’s A team, who only had four players, battled hard but lost 7-2 at Beverley and East Riding in Division One.

Jim Mellor and his partner Graeme Scott took a rubber and lost the second on a tie-break. First-team regular Tom Hunt playing with Marcus Brown in his first game also took a rubber.

The Men’s B team were at home in Division Two against a very strong Sledmere A, but they lost failing to take rubber.

PJ Guthrie and Jonathan Bramley put up a good fight and Bryan Edwards and his partner Paul Zac carried on regardless. Mark White and Richard Martin made up the home team.

The Men’s C team had to go to Driffield LTC for their Division Four match with only four players so their prospects were too favourable.

They too went down 7-2 with both Steve Brindle and John Reay and Steve Jepson with Peter Lee taking a rubber each.

The Men’s D team were at full strength at Hackness in Division Six, losing 6-3 against Sledmere C.

Christian Miners and David Flinton had a really good evening by winning all three of their rubbers, including one on a tie-break. Ever present Andrew and Daniel Marr and Joe Bolland with new boy Andy Hird fighting hard without reward.