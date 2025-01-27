AFC Eastfield earn vital home win against promotion rivals Cross Keys
With both teams pushing for an automatic promotion place, the game was a tight affair with both keepers performing heroics from one-on-one and long-range shots.
The hosts opened the scoring when Brad-Lee Craggs broke through. Keys equalised following a defensive error but Craggs added a second just before half-time.
The second half started well for Eastfield when Chris Hannam netted a penalty.
With 10 minutes to go Keys were awarded a penalty, but Kian Drury made a dramatic save, his fifth out of seven this season.
A tense finale saw the hosts hold on for all three points which lifted them into second place by one point, although they do have a game in hand over Keys.
Man of the match was Drury, followed closely by Craggs.
This Saturday sees Eastfield host leaders Bishop Wilton in a crucial clash.
In the Scarborough FA District Cup Seamer earned a 2-1 home win against Snainton.
Jake Gallagher and Reggie Steels notched for the hosts, with Alfie Kneeshaw their man of the match.
Scalby lost 2-0 at home to Flamborough.
In a very even first half John Clifford missed two great chances for the hosts.
Five minutes into the second half Boro went ahead and a Ross Lazenby own goal sealed the win, though George Bramham also came close to scoring in second half.
The Scalby men of the match were Callum O’Kieffe and Brad Walton