AFC Eastfield earn vital home win against promotion rivals Cross Keys

AFC Eastfield earned a vital home win against promotion rivals Cross Keys

​AFC Eastfield boosted their Right Car East Riding County Football League Division Four promotion hopes a boost with a hard-earned 3-1 home win against Cross Keys, who started Saturday in second place, one ahead of Eastfield.

With both teams pushing for an automatic promotion place, the game was a tight affair with both keepers performing heroics from one-on-one and long-range shots.

The hosts opened the scoring when Brad-Lee Craggs broke through. Keys equalised following a defensive error but Craggs added a second just before half-time.

The second half started well for Eastfield when Chris Hannam netted a penalty.

Seamer (yellow and blue kit) earned a 2-1 home win against Snainton in the Scarborough FA District Cup. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

With 10 minutes to go Keys were awarded a penalty, but Kian Drury made a dramatic save, his fifth out of seven this season.

A tense finale saw the hosts hold on for all three points which lifted them into second place by one point, although they do have a game in hand over Keys.

Man of the match was Drury, followed closely by Craggs.

This Saturday sees Eastfield host leaders Bishop Wilton in a crucial clash.

In the Scarborough FA District Cup Seamer earned a 2-1 home win against Snainton.

Jake Gallagher and Reggie Steels notched for the hosts, with Alfie Kneeshaw their man of the match.

Scalby lost 2-0 at home to Flamborough.

In a very even first half John Clifford missed two great chances for the hosts.

Five minutes into the second half Boro went ahead and a Ross Lazenby own goal sealed the win, though George Bramham also came close to scoring in second half.

The Scalby men of the match were Callum O’Kieffe and Brad Walton