AFC Eastfield pegged back to 2-2 draw by hosts Aldbrough United
AFC Eastfield were held to a 2-2 at Aldbrough United in the Right Car East Riding County Football League fourth division.
In an evenly balanced encounter AFC Eastfield took the lead following a goalmouth scramble with Brad-Lee Craggs heading home.
The home side replied on the stroke of half-time following a defensive error.
Both teams continued attacking in the second half and Eastfield took the lead with man of the match Chris Hannam scoring from outside the penalty area.
The hosts’ second equaliser followed another defensive error and although Tommy Day hit the crossbar twice the points were shared. The teams meet again on Saturday in a cup fixture at Eastway Playing Fields