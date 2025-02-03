AFC Eastfield saw off title rivals Bishop Wilton in a five-goal thriller.

​​AFC Eastfield boosted their East Riding County Football League Division 4 title push with a 3-2 home win against leaders Bishop Wilton.

In the first half Eastfield dominated in midfield, an own goal from a well-placed cross opened the scoring and with Rob Whitehead causing havoc with the Wilton defence hitting the post twice he added the second goal.

Just before half-time the away team pulled one back.

Wilton pushed forward early in the second half and equalised to set up a tense finale. Chris Sowray scored the winner with 15 minutes to go as a solid midfield and defence ensured Eastfield secured a vital three points.

Man of the match for the home side was Cailum Webster, who impressed in midfield.